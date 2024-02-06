Club news 5-30-21

Lamplighters FCE Club met March 18 at the Vitality Market in Jackson. Resa Armstrong and her mother, Judy Strickland, prepared traditional Zimbabwean dishes (sadza, patsies, gravy and mupotohayi) for the evening meal. Wayne Armstrong was guest speaker who shared some of the history and facts about his homeland. Also present was Melvin, a Zimbabwean living in Cape Girardeau and his driver, Carl Kuntze.
Following the meal and program, a business session was conducted. The devotional thought stated, "leave nothing for later because the best often passes by."
Members reported how they responded to the previous month program on decluttering. It was found that decluttering happened in corners, under the sink, on shelves and, of course, the dining room table. Autism Sew Day produced 25 weighted blankets, eight lap pads and six shoulder snakes which were delivered to the Autism Center on March 2. Volunteer hours were entered on the culminative volunteer hour sheet. All members planned to attend the Boost Your Immunity leader training on March 31, at the Extension Center. Three pictures were to be gathered for the power-point presentation on March 25 All Clubs Day.
The April 15 meeting was held among the azaleas, red bud and dogwoods at Pinecrest Azalea Farm. Members met at noon for a sack lunch picnic, followed by a program and business meeting.
Judy Strickland presented the program on gardening myths. She gave each member a hand-out from the PowerPoint presentation, plus shared other interesting and informative information on how to have thriving, flourishing and beautiful plants. Members held a plant exchange as part of the program as well as roll call.
Thoughts were shared from the book, "Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book."
Members reported on the leader training session about the five ways to boost your immunity on All Clubs Days. All Clubs Day programs and activities included: Sandy Hastings sharing her experience from mission trips to Haiti, honoring Ruth Timberlake and Teresa Meyer for their years of service to Cape Girardeau County Extension, playing bingo for fun prizes and viewing a PowerPoint presentation showing activities that each club had done in a COVID infested year.
Dates to be noted are: June 3 is the date for the County Council meeting and June 8 will be the date for the Spring district meeting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. More information will be forthcoming.
To close the meeting, members strolled the trails and enjoyed the bountiful bowl of amazing colors -- the azaleas, dogwoods and redbuds.
-- From staff reports
