Club news 5-26-19

JoAnn Hahs shared that 919 blankets for autism have been sewn since the project began in April 2010. The new sew date will be June 10 at 9 a.m. in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Strickland and Magels will be attending the county council meeting June 6. The NAFCE Conference will be held July 18 to 21 in St. Louis. The MAFCE Conference will be held Aug. 26 to 28 in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Beverly Meyer gave the program, "Top 10 Pests in the Garden." She told members a good spray of water often will kill or dislodge the harmful pests. Also, she passed out pictures of bugs that are good for the garden. Among her handouts was a nontoxic recipe for killing weeds.

The next club meeting will be June 20. Members who plan to attend should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot for a trip to Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri. Afterward the group will have lunch at Chin's. Since June is the month we celebrate members birthdays, please bring a $10 birthday gift to exchange.

-- From staff reports