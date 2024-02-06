Club news 5-26-19

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club gathered May 16 in the home of Sharon Bogenpohl. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion "On Love" from "Simple Words of Wisdom." Jackie Kurre led in singing "Whatever Will Be, Will Be (Que Sera, Sera)" in memory of the late Doris Day. Roll call was answered by each lady sharing a memory about her grandparents. Dodie Eisenhauer read the April minutes, and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were accepted as read.
Verla Mangels who worked the concession stand at the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship with Margaret Friese and guest, Brandi Oberle, reported it was very successful. Strickland and Mangels attended the spring district meeting in Doniphan, Missouri. Mangels stated the trip to The Muny to see "Guys and Dolls" was cancelled.
JoAnn Hahs shared that 919 blankets for autism have been sewn since the project began in April 2010. The new sew date will be June 10 at 9 a.m. in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Strickland and Magels will be attending the county council meeting June 6. The NAFCE Conference will be held July 18 to 21 in St. Louis. The MAFCE Conference will be held Aug. 26 to 28 in Jefferson City, Missouri.
Beverly Meyer gave the program, "Top 10 Pests in the Garden." She told members a good spray of water often will kill or dislodge the harmful pests. Also, she passed out pictures of bugs that are good for the garden. Among her handouts was a nontoxic recipe for killing weeds.
The next club meeting will be June 20. Members who plan to attend should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge parking lot for a trip to Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri. Afterward the group will have lunch at Chin's. Since June is the month we celebrate members birthdays, please bring a $10 birthday gift to exchange.
-- From staff reports
