Club news 5-23-21

Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met May 10 at the Joy Church in Jackson with Joyce Hays as hostess.

Before the meeting the Golden Circle Ritual was held for Linda Metheny Belote signifying 50 years of membership in Beta Sigma Phi. Marsha Parrish was honored as being selected as our "Woman of the Year." Guest, Karen Menard, was welcomed back. She was a member of the chapter many years before moving to The Villages in Florida.

Carole Calvin presided over the meeting.

A thank-you note was received from Catholic Social Ministries for the chapter's donation to the building fund.

It was announced that there will be a Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting on May12 at the home of Debbie Balsano. New council officers were to be elected at this meeting.