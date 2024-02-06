Club news 5-23-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met May 10 at the Joy Church in Jackson with Joyce Hays as hostess.
Before the meeting the Golden Circle Ritual was held for Linda Metheny Belote signifying 50 years of membership in Beta Sigma Phi. Marsha Parrish was honored as being selected as our "Woman of the Year." Guest, Karen Menard, was welcomed back. She was a member of the chapter many years before moving to The Villages in Florida.
Carole Calvin presided over the meeting.
A thank-you note was received from Catholic Social Ministries for the chapter's donation to the building fund.
It was announced that there will be a Beta Sigma Phi City Council Meeting on May12 at the home of Debbie Balsano. New council officers were to be elected at this meeting.
An article from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi concerning the Diamond Circle signifying 60 years of membership was read by Patty Taylor.
Calvin presented her officers with gifts and Taylor presented out-going president Calvin with a gift card and a beautiful Beta Sigma Phi pendant signifying a job well done.
Swaparoo was brought by Vicki Connell-McKinney and won by Joyce Hays.
Following the meeting new officers were installed. They are: Patty Taylor, president; Bernie Gardner, vice president; Judie Herbst, recording secretary; Marsha Parrish, treasurer; and Bobbie Woodard, corresponding secretary. Taylor and Herbst will be city council represenatatives.
The last meeting of the year will be held at 6 p.m. May 24 at Sedona Restaurant. Secret pals will be revealed, and new secret pals will be drawn. This summer the group will have dinner out once a month.
--From staff reports
