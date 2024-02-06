Club news 5-21-23

Daume gave a report on the Spring District held Tuesday, April 18 in Doniphan, Missouri. The morning program was given by Judy Strickland, MAFCE president, on Leaving a Legacy. Five ways: support people who are important to you, decide what is important to you, share your blessings, be a mentor to others and pursue your passions. The afternoon program was presented by Kelly Brent, Nutrition and Health specialist of Wayne County, on the topic of "Eating for Brain Health." Daume received her 55-year membership certificate.

Herbst will represent Kage Club at National Day of the Family on Monday, May 15.

Marshall presented the program on tips for traveling. Some good advice: pack lightly, keep medicine/toiletries in separate bag, be on time, plan ahead, have all identification and tickets handy. Pack one day/night clothing in a carry on bag and do not lock your luggage.

Some dates to remember: 7 p.m., Thursday, June 1 is the next Cape Girardeau County Council meeting in the upper level of the University of Missouri Extesion Center. Tuesday, June 6 is the weighted blanket workshop day, in the lower level of the Extension Center.

The next Kage FCE meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The program will be presented by Sarah Ross on paper/plastic.