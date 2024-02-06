Club News 5-21-17

50 years: Linda Thompson, Town & Country and she is a charter member.

55 years: Jane Clark, Kage.

70 years: Mary Dee Ford.

A PowerPoint program was given about what each club did for the year of 2016.

The next council meeting will be June 1.

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met on May 11 with Karen Murphy the hostess. The club members welcomed a guest, Sharon Orrell. The devotion was given by Murphy, titled Twice Amazed and A Gift from another Grandmother.

Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected and the treasurer's report was given by Darlene McCain. Thank-you notes from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and the Lutheran Home for the donated and Bingo prizes were read.

Members gave a report on the Southeast District spring meeting, which nine members attended on May 2. Members also reported enjoying the Volunteer Luncheon served by the Lutheran Home.

Applications were given to members to apply for the National FCE Scholarship with the meeting to be held July 13 through 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The deadline to apply is June 1. Members also were given applications to apply for a scholarship for the MAFCE Annual Meeting to be held Aug. 29 and 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Three scholarships are available, which include an FCE Alumni with the deadline to apply July 15, MAFCE State and Southeast District scholarship for first-time attendees with the deadline to apply June 15. Town and Country FCE member Betty Brown will present a program at the MAFCE Annual Meeting on Laughter Yoga.

Applications were available for the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension scholarship offered to a Cape Girardeau County high school graduate in the amount of $250. In order to apply, the student must have at least 60 college credits. The deadline to apply is July 15. For additional information, the Extension Center can be called at (573) 243-3581.

Members were given information on the upcoming FCE Council meeting to be held on June 1 beginning at 7 p.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The next weighted blanket work day will be 9 a.m. on June 5 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. A trip to The Muny in St. Louis to see "All Shook Up" on July 18 is planned. This trip is open to the public.

Members donated 41 books in recognition of Day of the Family, which was May 15, and put labels in the books brought the meeting. Lois Seabaugh will deliver the books to Southeast Hospital to be given to newborns and children in the hospital.

Members planned an end-of-school party for Parkview State School to be held on May 19. The club will purchase and deliver fans to the Salvation Army.

Klaproth spoke on the Total Solar Eclipse to occur on Aug. 21. Members will plan to view the eclipse together with a location to be announced later. All FCE members in the state of Missouri are encouraged to participate in the Total Solar Eclipse together.

McCain presented the program on insulating and weatherizing your home. She was given a kit at the Leader Training Session she attended. In the kit, she showed various items that will help you conserve energy in your home.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cracker Barrel in Cape Girardeau.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the home of Brenda Pender.

-- From staff reports