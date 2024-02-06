Club News 5-21-17

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on March 27. The meeting was called to order by Barbara Barks, president. The devotion was given by Agnes Wachter, member of Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club, named, "Praying The Psalms." There were 47 members and two guests present. The minutes of the Dec. 1, 2016, council meeting were read and approved. Jean Rehak, Cape County FCE treasurer, gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,289.80. A motion was made and seconded to accept the treasurer's report. Motion carried.
The Lamplighters FCE Club was the hostess for the All Clubs Day with the theme "Shining Stars."
Mary Klaproth gave a Tour Committee report. Members are going to The Muny in St. Louis on July 18 to see "All Shook Up."
The FCE Essay Winners were announced. There were 127 entries and the winners were Lyla Martin, Immaculate Conception School, first place; Lainey Huck, St. Vincent De Paul School, second place; Hailey Henderson, Immaculate Conception School; and Allison Clippard, St Vincent De Paul School, third place.
The State MAFCE Annual Conference will be held Aug. 28 through 30 in Columbia, Missouri.
The autism blanket sewing day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 5.
A discussion was held to change the December council meeting date because the Oak Ridge club will be helping at the Christmas Give Away at the Elks on Dec. 7. The meeting has been moved to Dec. 1. It was approved.
Betty Brown led the group in a laughter yoga workout.
Lamplighters, Kage, Oak Ridge and Town & Country FCE Clubs all received county achievement awards. The Oak Ridge FCE Club received a wood plaque from Jackson Elks.
The afternoon program was given by Jeffery Hawk with the Arthritis Foundation. He showed low-impact exercises and how they are beneficial.
Jackie Brandtner presented the FCE Scholarship to Renee Peters. She is majoring in business with a minor in agriculture.
Membership recognition and pins for 2016 were presented by Judie Herbst, Darlene McCain and Delores Bohnert.
Recognized were: 100 years for Oak Ridge FCE Club and 50 years for Town & Country FCE Club.
Five years: Peggy Barks, Oak Ridge; Ramona Brinkopf, Kage; Marian Kramer, Kage; Kara Clark Summers, Kage.
10 years: Frances Jenkins, Oak Ridge.
25 years: Jean Rehak, Oak Ridge.
35 years: Beverly Meyer, Lamplighters.
50 years: Linda Thompson, Town & Country and she is a charter member.
55 years: Jane Clark, Kage.
70 years: Mary Dee Ford.
A PowerPoint program was given about what each club did for the year of 2016.
The next council meeting will be June 1.
The Town and Country FCE Club met on May 11 with Karen Murphy the hostess. The club members welcomed a guest, Sharon Orrell. The devotion was given by Murphy, titled Twice Amazed and A Gift from another Grandmother.
Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected and the treasurer's report was given by Darlene McCain. Thank-you notes from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and the Lutheran Home for the donated and Bingo prizes were read.
Members gave a report on the Southeast District spring meeting, which nine members attended on May 2. Members also reported enjoying the Volunteer Luncheon served by the Lutheran Home.
Applications were given to members to apply for the National FCE Scholarship with the meeting to be held July 13 through 16 in Omaha, Nebraska. The deadline to apply is June 1. Members also were given applications to apply for a scholarship for the MAFCE Annual Meeting to be held Aug. 29 and 30 in Columbia, Missouri. Three scholarships are available, which include an FCE Alumni with the deadline to apply July 15, MAFCE State and Southeast District scholarship for first-time attendees with the deadline to apply June 15. Town and Country FCE member Betty Brown will present a program at the MAFCE Annual Meeting on Laughter Yoga.
Applications were available for the University of Missouri Cape Girardeau County Extension scholarship offered to a Cape Girardeau County high school graduate in the amount of $250. In order to apply, the student must have at least 60 college credits. The deadline to apply is July 15. For additional information, the Extension Center can be called at (573) 243-3581.
Members were given information on the upcoming FCE Council meeting to be held on June 1 beginning at 7 p.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center. The next weighted blanket work day will be 9 a.m. on June 5 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. A trip to The Muny in St. Louis to see "All Shook Up" on July 18 is planned. This trip is open to the public.
Members donated 41 books in recognition of Day of the Family, which was May 15, and put labels in the books brought the meeting. Lois Seabaugh will deliver the books to Southeast Hospital to be given to newborns and children in the hospital.
Members planned an end-of-school party for Parkview State School to be held on May 19. The club will purchase and deliver fans to the Salvation Army.
Klaproth spoke on the Total Solar Eclipse to occur on Aug. 21. Members will plan to view the eclipse together with a location to be announced later. All FCE members in the state of Missouri are encouraged to participate in the Total Solar Eclipse together.
McCain presented the program on insulating and weatherizing your home. She was given a kit at the Leader Training Session she attended. In the kit, she showed various items that will help you conserve energy in your home.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Cracker Barrel in Cape Girardeau.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the home of Brenda Pender.
