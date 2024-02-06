All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 19, 2018

Club news 5-20-18

The Town and Country FCE Club met in the home of Brenda Pender on May 10. The meeting was called to order by Linda Thompson, president. The club collect was read by all members. Pender read the devotional, "God Created Mothers." Roll call was completed, a May birthday party quiz game was played, Sue Jones was the winner. Minutes and correspondence were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. Minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read...

The VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau held elections for officers for 2018-2019. They are: front row, Sheila Allen, Big 10 Veterans and Family Support, past department president and flag bearer, LaDonna Hengst, treasurer, Sharon Pryor, junior vice president, Dale Ann Humphries, president, Theresa Payne, senior vice president, Sandy Prichard, secretary, Octavia Scharenborg, color bearer. Back row: Phyllis Dodds, three-year trustee, Judy Thrower, past department president and two-year trustee, Debbie Griffin, legislative chair, district president, past department President and one-year trustee, Regina Ivie, color bearer, Sue Kemp, Americanism chair, Cindy Cary, chaplain, Courtney Fuller, guard, Erin Sinuard, conductress, and Glenneta Vogelsang, hospital chair and past national president.
The VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau held elections for officers for 2018-2019. They are: front row, Sheila Allen, Big 10 Veterans and Family Support, past department president and flag bearer, LaDonna Hengst, treasurer, Sharon Pryor, junior vice president, Dale Ann Humphries, president, Theresa Payne, senior vice president, Sandy Prichard, secretary, Octavia Scharenborg, color bearer. Back row: Phyllis Dodds, three-year trustee, Judy Thrower, past department president and two-year trustee, Debbie Griffin, legislative chair, district president, past department President and one-year trustee, Regina Ivie, color bearer, Sue Kemp, Americanism chair, Cindy Cary, chaplain, Courtney Fuller, guard, Erin Sinuard, conductress, and Glenneta Vogelsang, hospital chair and past national president.Submitted by Dale Humprhies

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met in the home of Brenda Pender on May 10. The meeting was called to order by Linda Thompson, president. The club collect was read by all members.

Pender read the devotional, "God Created Mothers." Roll call was completed, a May birthday party quiz game was played, Sue Jones was the winner. Minutes and correspondence were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. Minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read.

It was reported that we delivered the food pantry items. On May 3, 11 members attended the FCE district spring meeting in Brazeau, Missouri. Cape County tested pickle recipes for the Today's Farmer magazine. The top three recipes were: bacon-wrapped pickles, cucumber salad and pickled beets. The county will receive $200 for this project.

The club covered all the basics for the FCE leader training on April 26.

New business was then conducted. Plans were made for the end-of-school party at Parkview State School. Donna Woolsey, vice president, will pick up ice cream cups from Prairie Farms for the party. All members are to bring their usual food treats for the 29 students at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Our club members bought four new books each in recognition of National Day of the Family. Lois Seabaugh will deliver the books to Southeast Hospital nursery. Jones made labels for the donated books.

All FCE Club presidents, along with Klaproth, Cape County FCE president, met with the County Commissioners on April 30 for the signing of the proclamation of National Day of Family.

A council meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m., June 7, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. It was voted to donate $25 to Clover Kids 4-H Camp. Klaproth reported on the upcoming Muny Opera, "Singing in the Rain." Weighted blanket workday is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 12, at the Extension Center, with a potluck luncheon. The project for next month is to bring bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home.

Klaproth gave the program on boost your brain and memory. It was an interesting and timely lesson for senior citizens.

Next meeting will be on at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 for the club's anniversary party. Committee members, Judy Niswonger, Joyce King and Shirley Heise, will oversee arrangements. Club out is Thursday at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy