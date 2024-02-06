Club news 5-20-18

The Town and Country FCE Club met in the home of Brenda Pender on May 10. The meeting was called to order by Linda Thompson, president. The club collect was read by all members.
Pender read the devotional, "God Created Mothers." Roll call was completed, a May birthday party quiz game was played, Sue Jones was the winner. Minutes and correspondence were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. Minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read.
It was reported that we delivered the food pantry items. On May 3, 11 members attended the FCE district spring meeting in Brazeau, Missouri. Cape County tested pickle recipes for the Today's Farmer magazine. The top three recipes were: bacon-wrapped pickles, cucumber salad and pickled beets. The county will receive $200 for this project.
The club covered all the basics for the FCE leader training on April 26.
New business was then conducted. Plans were made for the end-of-school party at Parkview State School. Donna Woolsey, vice president, will pick up ice cream cups from Prairie Farms for the party. All members are to bring their usual food treats for the 29 students at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Our club members bought four new books each in recognition of National Day of the Family. Lois Seabaugh will deliver the books to Southeast Hospital nursery. Jones made labels for the donated books.
All FCE Club presidents, along with Klaproth, Cape County FCE president, met with the County Commissioners on April 30 for the signing of the proclamation of National Day of Family.
A council meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m., June 7, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. It was voted to donate $25 to Clover Kids 4-H Camp. Klaproth reported on the upcoming Muny Opera, "Singing in the Rain." Weighted blanket workday is scheduled for 9 a.m. on June 12, at the Extension Center, with a potluck luncheon. The project for next month is to bring bingo prizes for the Lutheran Home.
Klaproth gave the program on boost your brain and memory. It was an interesting and timely lesson for senior citizens.
Next meeting will be on at 6:30 p.m. on June 14 for the club's anniversary party. Committee members, Judy Niswonger, Joyce King and Shirley Heise, will oversee arrangements. Club out is Thursday at Olive Garden in Cape Girardeau.
-- From staff reports
