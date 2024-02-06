Club news 5-20-18

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met in the home of Brenda Pender on May 10. The meeting was called to order by Linda Thompson, president. The club collect was read by all members.

Pender read the devotional, "God Created Mothers." Roll call was completed, a May birthday party quiz game was played, Sue Jones was the winner. Minutes and correspondence were read by Darlene McCain. Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report. Minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read.

It was reported that we delivered the food pantry items. On May 3, 11 members attended the FCE district spring meeting in Brazeau, Missouri. Cape County tested pickle recipes for the Today's Farmer magazine. The top three recipes were: bacon-wrapped pickles, cucumber salad and pickled beets. The county will receive $200 for this project.

The club covered all the basics for the FCE leader training on April 26.

New business was then conducted. Plans were made for the end-of-school party at Parkview State School. Donna Woolsey, vice president, will pick up ice cream cups from Prairie Farms for the party. All members are to bring their usual food treats for the 29 students at 2 p.m. Wednesday.