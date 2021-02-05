All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 1, 2021

Club news 5-2-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met April 12 at the home of Bobbie Woodard with 10 members present. Carole Calvin, president, was co-hostess and presided over the meeting. Thank-you notes were received from Torchbearer Omicron Chapter and from Marilyn Schwab for attending her surprise birthday party...

Beta Sigma Phi Missouri Torchbearer Iota

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met April 12 at the home of Bobbie Woodard with 10 members present. Carole Calvin, president, was co-hostess and presided over the meeting.

Thank-you notes were received from Torchbearer Omicron Chapter and from Marilyn Schwab for attending her surprise birthday party.

An excerpt was read from International by Vicki Connell-McKinney concerning our organization and to announce the theme for next year. It centered around last years theme, "Sisters by Choice" continuing with The Light of Beta Sigma Phi, "Ninety Years to Shine."

It was announced there will be a Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting May 5, at which new council officers will be elected.

The chapter member status form from International was revised.

Carole Calvin and Vicki Connell-McKinney reported they had gotten permission from the Lutheran Home to visit Margaret Little and crown her the club's Valentine Queen for the year. She was happy to receive the tiara and yellow rose.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

$100 donations were made to a local young man fighting cancer and to the Catholic Social Ministries Building Fund.

An article from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi "Traditional Chapters" was read by Bernie Gardner.

Officers were elected for the new year.

They are as follows: Patty Taylor, president; Bernie Gardner, vice president; Judie Herbst, recording secretary; Marsha Parrish, treasurer; Bobbie Woodard, corresponding secretary; and Patty Taylor and Judie Herbst, city council representatives.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 10, hosted by Joyce Hays at Joy Church in Jackson. This will be installation of officers and the Golden Circle Ritual will be held for Linda Belote. Everyone is to bring a food to share.

Belote asked each member to say in one sentence something they have been stressed about this year.

Calvin read an article from Readers Digest about "The Number 40," including it being the only number in alphabetical order, 40 spaces on a Monopoly board, and 40-week pregnancies, not nine months.

--From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy