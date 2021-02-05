Club news 5-2-21

Beta Sigma Phi Missouri Torchbearer Iota

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met April 12 at the home of Bobbie Woodard with 10 members present. Carole Calvin, president, was co-hostess and presided over the meeting.

Thank-you notes were received from Torchbearer Omicron Chapter and from Marilyn Schwab for attending her surprise birthday party.

An excerpt was read from International by Vicki Connell-McKinney concerning our organization and to announce the theme for next year. It centered around last years theme, "Sisters by Choice" continuing with The Light of Beta Sigma Phi, "Ninety Years to Shine."

It was announced there will be a Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting May 5, at which new council officers will be elected.

The chapter member status form from International was revised.

Carole Calvin and Vicki Connell-McKinney reported they had gotten permission from the Lutheran Home to visit Margaret Little and crown her the club's Valentine Queen for the year. She was happy to receive the tiara and yellow rose.