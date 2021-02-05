Club news 5-2-21

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met April 12 at the home of Bobbie Woodard with 10 members present. Carole Calvin, president, was co-hostess and presided over the meeting.
Thank-you notes were received from Torchbearer Omicron Chapter and from Marilyn Schwab for attending her surprise birthday party.
An excerpt was read from International by Vicki Connell-McKinney concerning our organization and to announce the theme for next year. It centered around last years theme, "Sisters by Choice" continuing with The Light of Beta Sigma Phi, "Ninety Years to Shine."
It was announced there will be a Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting May 5, at which new council officers will be elected.
The chapter member status form from International was revised.
Carole Calvin and Vicki Connell-McKinney reported they had gotten permission from the Lutheran Home to visit Margaret Little and crown her the club's Valentine Queen for the year. She was happy to receive the tiara and yellow rose.
$100 donations were made to a local young man fighting cancer and to the Catholic Social Ministries Building Fund.
An article from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi "Traditional Chapters" was read by Bernie Gardner.
Officers were elected for the new year.
They are as follows: Patty Taylor, president; Bernie Gardner, vice president; Judie Herbst, recording secretary; Marsha Parrish, treasurer; Bobbie Woodard, corresponding secretary; and Patty Taylor and Judie Herbst, city council representatives.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. May 10, hosted by Joyce Hays at Joy Church in Jackson. This will be installation of officers and the Golden Circle Ritual will be held for Linda Belote. Everyone is to bring a food to share.
Belote asked each member to say in one sentence something they have been stressed about this year.
Calvin read an article from Readers Digest about "The Number 40," including it being the only number in alphabetical order, 40 spaces on a Monopoly board, and 40-week pregnancies, not nine months.
--From staff reports
