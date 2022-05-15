All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 14, 2022
Club News 5-15-22
The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting was held April 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson and hosted by Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs. The theme of the meeting was working together for a brighter tomorrow. Members attended from Butler and Cape Girardeau counties. ...
Members who received membership certificates are (from left): front -- Betty Dellinger, 25 years, Oak Ridge FCE; Dana Harris, MAFCE president from Fulton, Missouri; and Jane Clark, 60 years, Kage FCE Club; back -- Darlene McCain, 55 years, Town and Country FCE; Lois Seabaugh, 50 years, Town and Country FCE; and Mary Klaproth, 55 years, Town and Country FCE.
Members who received membership certificates are (from left): front -- Betty Dellinger, 25 years, Oak Ridge FCE; Dana Harris, MAFCE president from Fulton, Missouri; and Jane Clark, 60 years, Kage FCE Club; back -- Darlene McCain, 55 years, Town and Country FCE; Lois Seabaugh, 50 years, Town and Country FCE; and Mary Klaproth, 55 years, Town and Country FCE.Submitted by Mary Klaproth

Southeast District Spring FCE meeting

The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting was held April 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson and hosted by Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs. The theme of the meeting was working together for a brighter tomorrow. Members attended from Butler and Cape Girardeau counties. Registration, decorations and morning refreshments were handled by Cape Girardeau County. The meeting started with Phyllis Flanigan from Qulin, Missouri, Southeast District Director, welcoming the group to the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were led by Betty Schalk, Butler County. The group said the club collect in unison.

Judy Strickland, Cape Girardeau County president, introduced Dana Harris, MAFCE president from Fulton, Missouri, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, Judy Strickland, MAFCE treasurer, JoAnn Hahs, MAFCE parliamentarian, June Romine, past MAFCE treasurer and Betty Schalk and Edna Crain, past MAFCE presidents and who also served on the National FCE Board. The thought of the day was presented by Strickland. Roll call was handled by Edna Crain, Butler County. There 12 members who attended from Butler County and 24 members from Cape Girardeau County and the MAFCE president for a total of 37 persons at the meeting.

The morning program was presented by MAFCE president, Harris, on the meeting theme.

Harris presented years of membership certificates to the following: Jane Clark, 60 years, Kage FCE Club; Mary Klaproth, 55 years, Town and Country FCE Club; Darlene McCain, 55 years, Town and Country FCE Club; Lois Seabaugh, 50 years, Town and Country FCE Club; and Betty Dellinger, 25 years, Oak Ridge FCE Club

Klaproth gave information to the group regarding the MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 at the Holiday Inn East in Columbia, Missouri. Several scholarships are available for members. Registration is $100.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Members brought items for a silent auction handled by Butler County and were given time to bid on the auction items.

After lunch, Tammy Hargis, MA, LPC with Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, presented the afternoon program about dealing with unique challenges of stress in COVID times.

A total of $262 profit was made on the silent auction to be divided between Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties.

The 50/50 drawing was held with Strickland winning a total of $78. The other $78 will be given to the state treasury.

Door prizes were won by Barbara Barks, JoAnn Dixon, Virginia Crafford, Seabaugh, Phyllis Flanigan, Eden Tallon, Nora Davis, Betty Schalk, Jane Lungwitz, Harris, Rose Helton, Judie Herbst, Edna Crain, Shirlene Nelson and Sarah Ross.

The next Southeast District FCE Meeting will be held in the fall with Butler County hosting the event.

--From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for pu...
NewsOct. 2
Cape Girardeau NAACP invites doctor, Hayti resident as featu...
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate speaks at Pints & Politics
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy