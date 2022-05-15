Club News 5-15-22

Southeast District Spring FCE meeting

The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting was held April 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson and hosted by Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs. The theme of the meeting was working together for a brighter tomorrow. Members attended from Butler and Cape Girardeau counties. Registration, decorations and morning refreshments were handled by Cape Girardeau County. The meeting started with Phyllis Flanigan from Qulin, Missouri, Southeast District Director, welcoming the group to the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were led by Betty Schalk, Butler County. The group said the club collect in unison.

Judy Strickland, Cape Girardeau County president, introduced Dana Harris, MAFCE president from Fulton, Missouri, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, Judy Strickland, MAFCE treasurer, JoAnn Hahs, MAFCE parliamentarian, June Romine, past MAFCE treasurer and Betty Schalk and Edna Crain, past MAFCE presidents and who also served on the National FCE Board. The thought of the day was presented by Strickland. Roll call was handled by Edna Crain, Butler County. There 12 members who attended from Butler County and 24 members from Cape Girardeau County and the MAFCE president for a total of 37 persons at the meeting.

The morning program was presented by MAFCE president, Harris, on the meeting theme.

Harris presented years of membership certificates to the following: Jane Clark, 60 years, Kage FCE Club; Mary Klaproth, 55 years, Town and Country FCE Club; Darlene McCain, 55 years, Town and Country FCE Club; Lois Seabaugh, 50 years, Town and Country FCE Club; and Betty Dellinger, 25 years, Oak Ridge FCE Club

Klaproth gave information to the group regarding the MAFCE Conference to be held Sept. 13 through 15 at the Holiday Inn East in Columbia, Missouri. Several scholarships are available for members. Registration is $100.