Club news 5-13-18

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE met April 12 in the home of Sue Jones. The meeting opened with Lynn Boren, social worker from SoutheastHEALTH, as the speaker. She gave updated facts of the Hospice program. She held a question and answer session after her presentation.

Linda Thompson opened the business meeting. Jones gave a devotion titled, "There is Sunshine and Smiles." Minutes were read, the treasurer's report was given and Pennies for Friendship were collected.

All Clubs Day on March 26 was reported on and all club members had favorable comments. Food items were collected for the Jackson Food Pantry.

New business was conducted. End-of-school party for Parkview State School was discussed with the date and time to be determined at the May meeting. Thompson, president, will represent the club at National Day of Family on May 15.

Mary Klaproth reported on the upcoming FCE trip to see "Singing in the Rain" at The Muny in St. Louis. The club added a new member, Shirley Heise, who is rejoining. Karen Murphy had a game of spring weather crossword that was played.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers, FCE, met on April 17 at the home of Terri King, daughter of the hostess, Betty Dellinger. Jean Rehak, president, called the meeting to order. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotions, "Springtime" by Bonnie Legasy and "Arrival of Spring" by Donna Walrath. Roll call was answered by nine members and one guest who reported on how they had celebrated Easter. Peggy Barks, secretary, read the minutes from the March meeting, which were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Pat Hecht. It was also approved.

Under old business, Dellinger reported that the Veteran's Home representative will notify the club when they receive the sew-in tags for members to assist in identification of the veterans' personal clothing. Reports on Child Advocacy Day held April 3 were given, as well as noting that Vicki Scherer was going to apply for the scholarship for first-time attendees this summer at the State FCE Convention. Retherford reported that at the All Club's Day meeting on March 26, members decided to continue with the Literacy Contest after making some modifications. Jackie Brandtner volunteered to contact other clubs to meet and go over requirements and she will arrange for the committee to be on the agenda for the June meeting of the council. Members were encouraged to search for more applicants for the club scholarship given by the district.

Under new business, Retherford asked members to submit names of newborn grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the "Books for Newborns" program.

Debbie Baughn suggested that members bring birthday cards to be addressed to the veterans at the Veteran's Home to give out monthly. She will discuss it with the representatives of the Veteran's Home. Motion was made and seconded to ask members to bring several cards if the idea is approved by the Veteran's Home. Motion carried. Collection was made for "Pennies for Friendship."

The program on "Aging Well," from Hearthfire/#67 was given by Dellinger. Suggestions on aging well included keeping a positive attitude, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly and staying active.

The next meeting will be Tuesday at Baughn's home.

Southeast District Spring FCE

The Southeast District Spring FCE meeting was held on May 3 at the Brazeau Community Building in Brazeau, Missouri. The theme of the meeting was, Life is a Journey, Enjoy it. The meeting was hosted by Perry County FCE Members. Shirley Kirkley, Southeast District director, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, presided. Norma Jean Steffens, Perry County FCE president, welcomed the group. Judie Herbst from Cape Girardeau County led the group in the pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags. Carolyn Maulson from Poplar Bluff gave the Thought for the Day, telling about her journey in FCE. Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, lead roll call which was answered by 50 members.

MAFCE president, Edna Crain of Fisk, Missouri, informed members regarding Child Advocacy Day and also Patricia's Project. The morning program was presented by Crain, titled Life is a Journey, Enjoy it.

During the business meeting, Lynn Maples, National FCE president, made a motion to purchase a portable sound system for future meetings. The motion was seconded and approved by the members. Kirkley will purchase this item. Maples informed the members regarding the National FCE Conference to be held July 19 through 22 in Austin, Texas. Klaproth informed members regarding the MAFCE Conference to be held Aug. 27 through 29 in Jefferson City, Missouri, at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. Klaproth also informed the group Cape Girardeau County is involved with testing pickle recipes for "Today's Farmer" Magazine. Cape Girardeau County members brought their completed pickle recipes to be tasted by the group and then they voted for the pickle recipe they liked the best. The winning recipes will be published in the August/September issue of the magazine. Cape Girardeau County FCE will receive $200 for testing the recipes. Verla Mangels announced the Cape Girardeau FCE sponsored trip to The Muny in St. Louis to see "Singing in the Rain" will be on June 28.

Sybina Nations, second place winner in the Southeast District Essay and Artwork Contest, read her essay on citizenship and displayed the picture she had drawn.

The afternoon program was presented by Mike Lundy who is working on Missouri's National Veterans Memorial, America's Vietnam Wall in Perryville, Missouri.

Crain presented a 30-year-membership certificate to Alene Hamilton, member of Town and Country FCE Club. Vickie Scherer, member of the Oak Ridge FCE Club, was presented a certificate for participating in the Golden Bookmark Award as she read the most books in the state. A certificate was given to the Oak Ridge FCE Club for the club that read the most books in the state.

The silent auction concluded with Cape Girardeau County in charge of the auction. A total of $306.50 was raised with the auction. A 50/50 drawing was held with Klaproth winning $82.50.