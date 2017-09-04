Club news 4-9-17

Grace United Methodist UMW

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine people present for a business meeting. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report that Jean Wetzel, treasurer, had passed out. She reported that a $40 newspaper charge would be on next month's report. The report was approved by those present. The minutes were read and one correction made and approved.

Niswonger announced Church Women United, May Fellowship Day will be at 6 p.m. on May 5 at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. There may be a group of Grace UMW members who will attend.

Members will discuss the fundraiser for next spring at the May meeting.