NewsApril 9, 2017

Club news 4-9-17

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine people present for a business meeting. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report that Jean Wetzel, treasurer, had passed out. She reported that a $40 newspaper charge would be on next month's report. The report was approved by those present. The minutes were read and one correction made and approved...

Grace United Methodist UMW

Grace United Methodist Women met Tuesday with nine people present for a business meeting. Alice Niswonger, president, opened the meeting with treasurer's report that Jean Wetzel, treasurer, had passed out. She reported that a $40 newspaper charge would be on next month's report. The report was approved by those present. The minutes were read and one correction made and approved.

Niswonger announced Church Women United, May Fellowship Day will be at 6 p.m. on May 5 at St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. There may be a group of Grace UMW members who will attend.

Members will discuss the fundraiser for next spring at the May meeting.

The Southeast district meeting will be held April 22 at Fredericktown United Methodist Church in Fredricktown, Missouri. Registration is at 9:30 a.m. with the meeting starting at 10. Lunch will be $8. Pre-register by April 15.

The county-wide banquet will be at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Grace United Methodist Church.

Members agreed to purchase all stainless steel Crock-Pots for bereavement dinners to be paid for by evening circle.

-- From staff reports

