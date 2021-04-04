Club news 4-4-21

The Town and Country FCE Club was in charge of the arrangements for the Cape Girardeau County FCE All Clubs Day held on March 25. The club decorated the facility for spring/Easter and was in charge of registration, morning refreshments, lunch and door prizes. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were said. Verla Mangels, member of Lamplighters FCE Club, led the group in singing the Club Collect. The devotion titled "Siege the Day" was given by Judy Strickland, member of the Lamplighters FCE Club.
The meeting was presided over by Agnes Wachter, Cape Girardeau County FCE president. Mary Klaproth reported on leader training sessions held Feb. 24. On Wednesday, Bethany Bachmann, county engagement specialist in Nutrition and Health Education, presented a training session on boosting your immune system.
JoAnn Hahs, chairperson, reported on the weighted blanket project. Members assembled blankets March 1 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. The blankets were delivered to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau on March 2. Hahs gave a detailed report since the project was started in 2010 -- 1,005 weighted blankets, 471 lap pads and 134 snakes have been made. This has been a very appreciated and well received project. The next work day will be June 14 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Thanks were expressed to Hahs for chairing the project.
Marilyn Retherford, chairwoman of the scholarship committee, reported she is going to give information to Southeast Missouri State University regarding the scholarship and will have more information available for interested students. The scholarship is offered to students who have at least 60 hours of credit in the amount of $300.
Klaproth reported the Spring district meeting has been postponed because of surgery on the MAFCE State president, Dana Harris. It will be held June 8 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, hosted by Butler County at the Chamber of Commerce Building with Harris presenting the morning program. The theme is "Staying Anchored in FCE."
The group was sad to learn of the retirement of Teresa Meier and Ruth Timberlake after a combined 85 years of service to the University of Missouri Extension Center. They are retiring effective April 2. The group voted to purchase two gift cards to be given to them in appreciation for all their help and support to the FCE members. Barbara Barks, county treasurer, will purchase the gift cards and they were to be presented to each one March 31. The FCE members will miss them, but wish for them a happy retirement.
The National Day of the Family will be May 15. Donna Woolsey and Klaproth are in charge of arrangements for the signing of the Proclamation by the County Commissioners.
The morning program was presented by Sandy Hastings who spoke on her mission trips to Haiti illustrated with slides.
After lunch, a power point presentation was given with pictures of activities of the clubs for 2019/20. The group enjoyed playing bingo with prizes given to the winners.
The next Cape Girardeau County FCE Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on June 3. Town and Country FCE Club will be in charge of the devotion.
--From staff reports
