Club news 4-30-23

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, April 20, at the home of Judy Niswonger. Pledges to the US flag, the Missouri flag, National FCE Creed, and Club Collect were recited in unison. The devotional was given by the hostess titled "God said No."

The March minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. The treasury report was given by Linda Thompson. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women in Action were collected.

Mary Klaproth, president, opened the meeting with old business. She thanked all members who helped with the St. Patrick's Day party at Parkview State School. Easter treat sacks were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center by Darlene McCain. Linda Thompson and Klaproth.

Under new business members that attended All Club's Day on March 23 made reports on the meeting. Many favorable comments were made. Also, members reported on the Spring District meeting held April 18 in Doniphan, Missouri.

On Friday, May 5, a leader training meeting on hydroponics gardening will be presented by Donna Aufdenberg, at 10 a.m. on the upper level of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Members were encouraged to attend.

A work day for weighted blankets will be held in June on the lower level of the Extension Center.