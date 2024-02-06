All sections
NewsApril 30, 2017

Club News 4-30-17

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club met April 20 at the home of Beverly Meyer. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Meyer had the ladies sing "You Are My Sunshine" for the devotional. JoAnn Hahs read the March minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report...

Lamplighter FCE Club

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club met April 20 at the home of Beverly Meyer. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Meyer had the ladies sing "You Are My Sunshine" for the devotional. JoAnn Hahs read the March minutes and Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report.

Nine members attended All Clubs Day, which was held March 27. The club's April Fools Day party was well attended with members and their guests enjoying good food, games and fellowship.

Strickland reported that she and JoAnn Hahs had a successful trip to Child Advocacy Day and many dolls were distributed.

Dorothy Hahs and Strickland planted eight or nine mums at Oak Ridge School.

The spring district meeting will be held Tuesday with registration from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Members should bring books for newborns to the May 18 club meeting.

JoAnn Hahs gave information about the Aug. 21 total eclipse.

Since members have voted to work the concession stand and provide treats for the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship on Saturday, please bring your prepackaged treats to Verla Mangels or JoAnn Hahs Friday. Each member should provide at least a dozen treats.

Linda Sebaugh gave the Hearthfire No. 7 "Searching for Chocolate" program and Margaret Friese gave a program on "Saving the Monarch Butterfly."

The meeting was adjourned and everyone enjoyed refreshments. Linda Sebaugh will host the May 18 club meeting at 1 p.m. at her home.

-- From staff reports

Community News
