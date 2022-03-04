Club news 4-3-22

Cape Girardeau County FCE

The Cape Girardeau County All Clubs Day was held on March 22 at the University of Missouri Extension Center. Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club was in charge of the arrangements assisted by Lamplighters FCE Club. Decorations were in a theme of Easter and spring. Judy Strickland, Cape Girardeau County FCE president, presided over the meeting. Verla Mangels, Lamplighters FCE Club, gave the devotion "Let us Pray by Mother Superior." Mary Klaproth, recording secretary, did the roll call with 24 members present and one guest, Eden Tallon, for a total of 25 at the meeting. Barbara Barks, county treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. Strickland read a thank-you note from Blake Thompson, who is attending Southeast Missouri State University. He thanked the group for the $300 scholarship the group had given to him.

JoAnn Hahs gave a report on the weighted blanket project. Since the project began 12 years ago, 1,075 blankets, 479 lap pads and 141 snakes have been made.

The Spring district meeting is scheduled for April 26 at University of Missouri Extension Center, with Cape Girardeau County hosting the event. The morning program will be presented by the MAFCE president Dana Harris and MAFCE vice president Klaproth will share information regarding the MAFCE Conference in Columbia, Missouri, Sept. 13 through 15. Years of membership certificates will be presented by the MAFCE President. Strickland will contact club presidents asking for morning refreshments and desserts for lunch. The meal will be catered by West End in Frohna, Missouri. Members are encouraged to attend.

Hahs had Cape Girardeau County scholarship forms available for the MAFCE Conference to be in Columbia on Sept. 13, 14 and 15. The scholarship will cover registration and hotel expenses. Preference will be given to a first time attendee, but members that have already attended a conference are encouraged to apply for the scholarship.

Klaproth gave a report on the oatmeal recipes the group tested in November for the "Today's Farmer" Magazine. The recipes were in the February issue of the magazine. All the recipes published in the magazine were voted in the top ten except for one recipe. The group received $200 for testing the recipes. The Southeast District will be asked to test lunchable recipes in May. It will be the turn of Ripley County to test the recipes.

Kara Clark Summers will contact the Cape Girardeau County Commissioners regarding the signing of the Proclamation of the Day of the Family and contact Strickland with the date for the signing. National Day of the Family is May 15.

The morning program was presented by Clark Summers, Cape Girardeau County clerk, who spoke about her job responsibilities. One of the main responsibilities of her job is running the elections in Cape Girardeau County. She also is in charge of personnel, liquor license applications and other job responsibilities. Clark Summers has served four terms in the position.

Shirley Palen, Kage FCE Club, voiced the prayer before lunch. All members attending brought a salad to share at lunch. Ted Hooker who furnished the afternoon entertainment, joined the group for lunch.

The silent auction ended and a profit of $126 was made which will be donated to the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship program.

After lunch, Hooker, entertained the group with singing which was enjoyed by the group. He closed his portion of the program with all joining him in singing "God Bless America."

Strickland announced that the Family Choice Media Pledge Day will be on April 5 promoted by National FCE.