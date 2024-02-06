All sections
NewsApril 28, 2018

Club news 4-29-18

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held a joint meeting April 16 at Delmonico's in Jackson with the Allen Laws Oliver Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Stephen Shelton, of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented a program on the North Carolina battle led by Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis of England and Major Nathaniel Greene of the Patriots called The Guildford Courthouse Battle. ...

Shown from left are Stephen Shelton; Jerry Driver, of the Allen Laws Oliver, present of Sons of the American Revolution; and Julie Robinson, regent of the John Guild Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
Shown from left are Stephen Shelton; Jerry Driver, of the Allen Laws Oliver, present of Sons of the American Revolution; and Julie Robinson, regent of the John Guild Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.Submitted by Shirley Young
John Guild Chapter NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held a joint meeting April 16 at Delmonico's in Jackson with the Allen Laws Oliver Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Stephen Shelton, of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented a program on the North Carolina battle led by Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis of England and Major Nathaniel Greene of the Patriots called The Guildford Courthouse Battle. Some members present descend from soldiers in that battle.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

