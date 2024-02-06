Club news 4-29-18

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

The John Guild Chapter, National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, held a joint meeting April 16 at Delmonico's in Jackson with the Allen Laws Oliver Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Stephen Shelton, of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented a program on the North Carolina battle led by Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis of England and Major Nathaniel Greene of the Patriots called The Guildford Courthouse Battle. Some members present descend from soldiers in that battle.

-- From staff reports