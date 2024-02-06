All sections
NewsApril 27, 2019

Club news 4-28-19

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club met April 18 in the home of Jackie Kurre. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by a member plant exchange. Each member brings a plant and when she answers roll call she gets to choose a plant...

Lamplighter FCE Club

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club met April 18 in the home of Jackie Kurre. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by a member plant exchange. Each member brings a plant and when she answers roll call she gets to choose a plant.

Verla Mangels gave a report on All Clubs Day which was held March 24. Strickland showed pictures of the fashion show which was enjoyed by all.

Strickland read an interesting article on autism. She handed out articles about the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, and an exercise course beginning soon at the Extension Office in Jackson.

Since members voted to work the concession stand and provide cookies for the Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship on May 4, we would need to provide eight dozen cookies. Therefore, each member should provide at least two dozen cookies. Sharon Bogenpohl, Margaret Friese and Mangels have volunteered to work the concession stand.

The Spring district meeting will be held Monday in Doniphan, Missouri, with registration held 9 to 9:30 a.m. The state meeting will be Aug. 25 and 26 at Jefferson City, Missouri.

After the business meeting concluded, Eisenhauer gave the program, grandparents raising grandchildren.

The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served. Sharon Bogenpohl will host the May 16 meeting at 7 p.m.

-- From staff reports

Community News
