Club news 4-28-19

Lamplighter FCE Club

Members of the Lamplighter FCE Club met April 18 in the home of Jackie Kurre. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by a member plant exchange. Each member brings a plant and when she answers roll call she gets to choose a plant.

Verla Mangels gave a report on All Clubs Day which was held March 24. Strickland showed pictures of the fashion show which was enjoyed by all.

Strickland read an interesting article on autism. She handed out articles about the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, and an exercise course beginning soon at the Extension Office in Jackson.