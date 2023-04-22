Club news 4-23-23

The Kage FCE club met Thursday, April 13 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by president Jobyna Daume.
Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled "A walk through summer's woods."
Barbara Marshall had a game involving the names of candy bars and gave each member a miniature bar.
In honor of Thomas Jefferson Day, roll call was facts remembered about the statesman. He was the third United States President and as Marshall recalled our Missouri capital was named for him. He was one of the drafters of the Declaration of Independence, a farmer (bringing many new plants from England to this country), an animal lover and a fan of ice cream.
Marshall gave a report on the ZOOM conference held Monday, March 27 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. Members had an opportunity to meet the national officers of FCE. The main topic of the conference was worldwide food waste. This occurs in production and at the retail and consumer level. Approximately 43% of waste comes from homes and 40% from restaurants. Some suggestions to prevent waste: Learn to shop more effectively, eat what is on our plates and compost, among other things.
All Clubs Day was Thursday, March 23 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. After the luncheon, Mary Klaproth presented a program on Chile. Members learned about some of the customs, the climate, foods they produce and the geography of the country. Easter hats were worn. The afternoon was musical entertainment. A silent auction was held and proceeds went to a local charity.
There will be a training session at 10 a.m. Friday, May 5 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center, presented by Donna Aufdenberg on hydroponics gardening.
Daume made a list of the club's highlights since the fall of 2022 to present to the district director at the Spring district meeting which was held Tuesday, April 18 at the Doniphan, Missouri, Methodist Church.
Daume presented the program on bees, wasps and butterflies as pollinators for food sources and flower gardens. Due to overspraying of pesticides, their populations are decreasing. This big reduction is especially felt in the bee population. Insects are more active during the day so plan your spraying in the evening. 1/3 of the food supply would disappear without bees to pollinate plants.
Next month the meeting will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 11 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Marshall will present the program on "making plans for travel" as we prepare for vacation season.
