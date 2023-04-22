Club news 4-23-23

Kage FCE Club

The Kage FCE club met Thursday, April 13 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by president Jobyna Daume.

Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled "A walk through summer's woods."

Barbara Marshall had a game involving the names of candy bars and gave each member a miniature bar.

In honor of Thomas Jefferson Day, roll call was facts remembered about the statesman. He was the third United States President and as Marshall recalled our Missouri capital was named for him. He was one of the drafters of the Declaration of Independence, a farmer (bringing many new plants from England to this country), an animal lover and a fan of ice cream.

Marshall gave a report on the ZOOM conference held Monday, March 27 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. Members had an opportunity to meet the national officers of FCE. The main topic of the conference was worldwide food waste. This occurs in production and at the retail and consumer level. Approximately 43% of waste comes from homes and 40% from restaurants. Some suggestions to prevent waste: Learn to shop more effectively, eat what is on our plates and compost, among other things.