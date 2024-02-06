Club News 4-23-17

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met April 11 at the Say Grace Restaurant in Altenburg, Missouri. Lois Seabaugh was the hostess. After enjoying dinner, the business meeting was presided over by Mary Klaproth in the absence of the president, Sue Jones. The devotion was given by Seabaugh from Ideals entitled, "It's Easter." Roll call was answered by members stating something they do to help their memory. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected by the treasurer, Darlene McCain. A thank-you note was read from Betty Brown upon the death of her husband's sister.

The seven members who attended the Leader Training programs in Farrar, Missouri, on April 10 reported good programs were presented that can be brought back to the club. All Club's Day was discussed when Linda Thompson received a 50-year membership pin. All club members attended the event held March 27.

Klaproth attended Child Advocacy Day in Jefferson City, Missouri, on April 6 and reported a successful day. The group was addressed by the First Lady of Missouri, Sheena Greitens, who has a strong interest in adoption and foster children as she has a sister who is adopted. She informed the group the first dinner party the governor and she hosted was for foster parents and foster children. Dolls were presented to all the representatives, senators and governor.

Members signed up to attend the spring district meeting to be held May 2 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, at least eight members plan to attend. Jones, Klaproth and McCain will receive 50-year membership certificates and Lois Seabaugh a 45-year certificate.

National Day of the Family will be held May 15. All members are asked to bring two to four books to the May 11 meeting so labels can be put in the books and then given to newborns and children at SoutheastHEALTH. Seabaugh will be in charge of delivering the books.

Easter treat sacks were delivered to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center on April 12.

All members brought items for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry. Donna Woolsey and McCain will deliver the items.

Klaproth presented the program on Boost your Brain and Memory. Several activities were done by the group showing ways to help them remember.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hawg Pit Bar-B-Que Restaurant.

The next meeting will be hosted by Karen Murphy at 6:30 p.m. May 11. The program to be presented will be Save the Monarch Butterfly by Alene Hamilton. Members should bring their books for National Day of the Family.