Club news 3-7-21

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 25 because of inclement weather on regular meeting night, which should have been March 11. The meeting was opened by president Mary Klaproth. Members repeated in unison the National FCE Creed.

The devotion was given by the hostess. Roll call was given by Sue Jones. She also read the club minutes from January, which were approved as read. Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the financial report and Pennies for Friendship were collected.

It was reported Klaproth had delivered cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Treatment Center for treats for their Valentine's Day party Feb. 11. She will deliver bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau during the coming week.

The club will be in charge of All Club's Day on March 25. Plans for table decorations and lunch menu were finalized. Members will meet at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson at 1 p.m. March 24 to set up the lower level for this meeting. Members took assignments for a morning brunch before the meeting begins. Sandy Hastings will give the morning program for the group. The program will be on a mission trip she participated in. Judy Niswonger is in charge of door prizes for the meeting. The afternoon program has not been finalized.