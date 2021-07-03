Club news 3-7-21

The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 25 because of inclement weather on regular meeting night, which should have been March 11. The meeting was opened by president Mary Klaproth. Members repeated in unison the National FCE Creed.
The devotion was given by the hostess. Roll call was given by Sue Jones. She also read the club minutes from January, which were approved as read. Brenda Pender, treasurer, gave the financial report and Pennies for Friendship were collected.
It was reported Klaproth had delivered cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Treatment Center for treats for their Valentine's Day party Feb. 11. She will deliver bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau during the coming week.
The club will be in charge of All Club's Day on March 25. Plans for table decorations and lunch menu were finalized. Members will meet at the University of Missouri Extension office in Jackson at 1 p.m. March 24 to set up the lower level for this meeting. Members took assignments for a morning brunch before the meeting begins. Sandy Hastings will give the morning program for the group. The program will be on a mission trip she participated in. Judy Niswonger is in charge of door prizes for the meeting. The afternoon program has not been finalized.
Weighted blanket work day was held on the lower level of the extension office Monday. It was noted two of Town & Country club members had cut strips for the assembly of the blankets. Thompson cut 84 pounds of material and Donna Woolsey cut 14 pounds.
The club will supply treats March 17 for Parkview State School's St. Patrick's Day party. Items will be purchased by Klaproth and Woolsey with expenses to be paid out of the club treasury. Prairie Farms will donate ice cream cups.
Plans were finalized for the club's international dinner on Zimbabwe at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Jones. Each member will make a traditional food dish from that country. Recipes were drawn by each member to use to assemble the dish they are to make.
The program was given by Woolsey on "Sleep: A good medicine for good health."
Members are to bring Easter candy to the March meeting for treat sacks for Cottonwood Treatment Center. Easter is April 4 this year.
-- From staff reports
