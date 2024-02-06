Club news 3-30-24

Town & Country Minutes

The Town & country FCE club met Thursday, March 14 in the home of Sue Jones.

The club had its annual international meal on the country of Malaysia. Members made authentic dishes from that country. The food was delicious.

After the meal Mary Klaproth, president, called the business meeting to order.

The devotion," Sunshine & Flowers" was given by the hostess. Minutes from the February meeting were read by Jones, secretary. The treasurer's report was read by Linda Thompson, treasurer. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women were collected.

Under old business, Klaproth reported that Lois Seabaugh, Linda Thompson, Donna Woolsey and herself had delivered Valentine treat bags to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Wednesday, February

14 and also delivered bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home. Members went to Red Lobster for lunch after the deliveries.

Under new business, the club sponsored a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday, March 15 at Parkview State School for 30 students. Ice cream was donated by Prairie Farms Dairy.