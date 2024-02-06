Club news 3-30-24

The Town & country FCE club met Thursday, March 14 in the home of Sue Jones.
The club had its annual international meal on the country of Malaysia. Members made authentic dishes from that country. The food was delicious.
After the meal Mary Klaproth, president, called the business meeting to order.
The devotion," Sunshine & Flowers" was given by the hostess. Minutes from the February meeting were read by Jones, secretary. The treasurer's report was read by Linda Thompson, treasurer. Both reports were approved as read. Pennies for Rural Women were collected.
Under old business, Klaproth reported that Lois Seabaugh, Linda Thompson, Donna Woolsey and herself had delivered Valentine treat bags to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Wednesday, February
14 and also delivered bingo prizes to the Lutheran Home. Members went to Red Lobster for lunch after the deliveries.
Under new business, the club sponsored a St. Patrick's Day party on Friday, March 15 at Parkview State School for 30 students. Ice cream was donated by Prairie Farms Dairy.
Easter treat bags were delivered to Cottonwood Treatment Center on Tuesday, March 26.
Plans for All Club's Day decorations, noon meal and morning refreshments were finalized. The meeting was held Thursday, March 28. at the University of Missouri Extension office on the lower level of the building. Town and Country club decorated tables. A motion was made to buy six door prizes for the meeting. Darlene McCain was in charge of the door prizes. Dean Jones picked up fried chicken for the meal at Food Giant in Cape Girardeau.
Spring District meeting will be held Tuesday, April 23 in Poplar Bluff. Donna Woolsey will receive a certificate for 10 years of membership. The cost of the meal will be $15. Town and Country will be in charge of a door prize for the meeting.
For the club program, Jones, presented a YouTube video on the country of Malaysia.
Club out was Saturday, March 23 at Dexter Barbecue in Jackson. Linda Thompson won the door prize. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11 at the home of Shirley Heise. Members are to bring books for newborns to be donated to Mercy Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Program will be given by Linda Thompson.
In the club news from March 23, the second paragraph was incorrect. It should have read The devotional was read by Jobyna Dixon titled "On the Edge of Spring." She also read an article on the "ABCs of Friendship." Sarah Ross shared an Irish limerick.
The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.
