Club news 3-3-19

Lamplighter FCE Club

Lamplighter FCE Club gathered Feb. 21 at the home of Dorothy Hahs for its monthly meeting.

Verla Mangels, vice president, called the club meeting to order. Jackie Kurre, song leader, led in singing, "Smiles." The devotion from "God's Little Devotion Book" on temptations was given by Hahs. And she shared a humorous lesson called, "Mom Knows All." Each member answered roll call by giving a tip for organizing stuff.

Kurre gave an insightful program on dust mites. She shared some very alarming statistics about the unseen world of these little critters. The program encouraged using a vacuum often and reducing humidity in the home. An interesting fact is that dust mites don't survive if frozen for 48 hours.

Dodie Eisenhauer,secretary, read the January minutes and Linda Sebaugh, treasurer, gave the treasurer's report. Both minutes and the treasurer's report were approved as read and placed on file.

JoAnn Hahs made a motion the club accept the Constitution and By-Laws as read at the January meeting. Sebaugh seconded the motion and the motion carried.

All-Clubs Day will be held March 25 in the lower level of the University of Missouri Extension building. There will be a fashion show as well as a program about the food bank. JoAnn Hahs announced that 26 autism blankets were sewn and donated along with 31 lap pads and eight snakes. More material is needed as well as more people to sew. Bev Meyer made the motion to sew prior to the June county sew day. Mangels seconded the motion and it carried.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 21 at the First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge. This will be the club's international meal and Mangels will invite the Cheerful Country Doers to join us.

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Feb. 19 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. June Peetz was hostess.

The meeting was called to order by President Betty Dellinger. Marilyn Retherford gave the devotional by reading "Give God Control" by Francis Wolfe.