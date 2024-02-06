Club News 3-24-19

Town and Country FCE

The meeting of the Town and Country FCE Club met at the home of Sue Jones on March 14. The evening began with an international dinner of foods from South Korea prepared by the members of the club. Mary Klaproth, Judy Niswonger and Jones were on the committee. Jones prepared booklets containing recipes of the food served, along with the history, map and flag of South Korea. Small flags of South Korea were at each table setting. The menu included potato soup, spicy kimchi stew, cucumber salad, fermented cabbage, Korean vegetable pickle, sweet potato dish, slow cooker beef, Korean beef and rice, Korean egg bread, baked Korean pears, sweet rice Bundt cake.

After dinner was enjoyed, Minji Lee, a student at Southeast Missouri State University and her mother, Jongsuk "J.J." Lee, presented a program on South Korea. Minji Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea. They talked about their country and stated the people in South Korea were generally not real concerned about North Korea and the nuclear weapons.

After the program, a business meeting was held. Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. Roll call was answered with a state or country you would like to visit. Thank-you notes were read from Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center thanking the club for the Valentine's Day party provided by the club and the donation given at the fundraiser for Cottonwood. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Plans were finalized for the St. Patrick's Day party to be given on March 15 for the students at Parkview State School.

All Club's Day and the fashion show were discussed which will be held on Monday. Ten members plan to attend All Club's Day. The afternoon program will be presented by an employee of the SEMO Food Bank in Minor, Missouri. At this time, Karen Murphy, Donna Woolsey McCain and Niswonger plan to participate in the fashion show on All Club's Day. Members were reminded to bring a dish to share at noon and a silent auction item. The Spring District meeting to be held in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County, was discussed with nine members planning to attend the event. Members will pay and mail in their registration for the Spring District meeting at the April 11 club meeting.