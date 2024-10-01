Club news 3-23-24

The list of projects for 2024 was completed and Judie Herbst will type for each member. Herbst said she had received a thank-you note from the Alzheimer's Association. The club's charity this month is the Southeast Humane Society. Next month will be the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.

The program this month was given by Dixon on scams. Several members knew of someone who have been approached by a scammer. Things to watch for are: You have won a prize; being pressured to act on something immediately; you must pay a certain way -- gift card, wire transfer. Never give out your personal information. Elderly people are an especially easy target due to loneliness and isolation. Before you do anything, talk to a friend, neighbor or family. If your think it is a potential scam, contact police, attorney general or Federal Trade Commission.

Upcoming events: All Clubs Day will be held Thursday, March 28, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, hosted by Town and Country Club. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m.; the spring district meeting will be held Tuesday, April 23, in Poplar Bluff

The next Kage FCE meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.