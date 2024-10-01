Club news 3-23-24

Kage FCE Club
The Kage Family Continuing Education Club met Thursday, March 14 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. The meeting was called to order by Jobyna Daume, president.
The devotional was read by Jo Dixon titled "On the Edge of Spring." Daume read an article on the "ABCs of Friendship." Sarah Ross shared an Irish limerick.
Roll call was what each thought of were the signs of spring; jonquils, birds singing, more sunshine and warmer days.
The list of projects for 2024 was completed and Judie Herbst will type for each member. Herbst said she had received a thank-you note from the Alzheimer's Association. The club's charity this month is the Southeast Humane Society. Next month will be the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The program this month was given by Dixon on scams. Several members knew of someone who have been approached by a scammer. Things to watch for are: You have won a prize; being pressured to act on something immediately; you must pay a certain way -- gift card, wire transfer. Never give out your personal information. Elderly people are an especially easy target due to loneliness and isolation. Before you do anything, talk to a friend, neighbor or family. If your think it is a potential scam, contact police, attorney general or Federal Trade Commission.
Upcoming events: All Clubs Day will be held Thursday, March 28, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, hosted by Town and Country Club. Registration will be at 9:30 a.m.; the spring district meeting will be held Tuesday, April 23, in Poplar Bluff
The next Kage FCE meeting will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
