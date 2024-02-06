All sections
NewsMarch 19, 2022

Club news 3-20-22

Town and Country FCE Club met on March 10 at the home of Sue Jones. The evening began with an international dinner of foods from Iceland prepared by the members of the club. Mary Klaproth, Lois Seabaugh and Jones were in charge of arrangements. Jones prepared booklets containing recipes of the food served, a history of Iceland, map and flag of Iceland. ...

The Nancy Hunter Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 23 at Cape Girardeau Public Library to honor five Good Citizens selected from the senior class of local Missouri high schools. Pictured are, from left, Sophia Capp, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Lauren Wagoner, Chaffee High School; Aliya Callaway, Delta High School; Narine Berberian, Notre Dame Regional High School; and Jilliyan Hobeck, Oak Ridge High School.
The Nancy Hunter Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met Feb. 23 at Cape Girardeau Public Library to honor five Good Citizens selected from the senior class of local Missouri high schools. Pictured are, from left, Sophia Capp, Cape Girardeau Central High School; Lauren Wagoner, Chaffee High School; Aliya Callaway, Delta High School; Narine Berberian, Notre Dame Regional High School; and Jilliyan Hobeck, Oak Ridge High School.Submitted by Sharon Shelton

Town and Country FCE Club

Town and Country FCE Club met on March 10 at the home of Sue Jones. The evening began with an international dinner of foods from Iceland prepared by the members of the club. Mary Klaproth, Lois Seabaugh and Jones were in charge of arrangements. Jones prepared booklets containing recipes of the food served, a history of Iceland, map and flag of Iceland. Small flags of Iceland were at each table setting. The menu included lobster bisque soup, lambs lettuce salad with dates and almonds, baked fish caramelized potatoes, zucchini and summer squash, broccoli cauliflower casserole, rye bread and almond cake. Donna Telle, daughter of member Seabaugh, provided the lobster bisque.

After dinner, Nathaniel Kinsey of Midlothian,Virginia, presented the program on Iceland via Zoom. Kinsey and his wife had visited Iceland in July of 2021. He illustrated his program with slides of Iceland. The group also enjoyed a DVD of Reykjacik, Iceland. Many interesting facts were learned about Iceland.

After the program on Iceland, a business meeting was held with Darlene McCain, president, presided over the meeting. Pledges to the United States Flag, Missouri Flag and Club Collect were said in unison. Jones gave the devotion, Spring Song, by Helen Steiner Rice. Roll call was answered with a fact learned about Iceland. Ann Kinsey was a guest. Pennies were collected for "Coins for Friendship." McCain announced the bingo prizes had been delivered to The Lutheran Home on Feb. 26. Plans were completed to purchase food items and pick up ice cream cups for a St. Patrick's Day party for the students of Parkview State School. Linda Thompson and McCain delivered the items to Parkview State School on March 17.

McCain announced All Club's Day will be Tuesday beginning with registration at 9:30 a.m. Seven members plan to attend. Members attending are to bring a salad to share for the noon meal. It was also announced weighted blanket work day will be at 9 a.m. on March 29 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Klaproth reminded members of the upcoming Spring district meeting to be hosted by Cape Girardeau County FCE Clubs on April 26 with registration at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. State president, Dana Harris, from Fulton, Missouri, and Klaproth, state vice president, will present the morning program. Town and Country FCE members, Jones, Klaproth and McCain will receive 55-year membership certificates and Lois Seabaugh a 50-year membership certificate.

Members will donate two to four books for newborns and they will be delivered to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau.

The door prize was furnished by Jones, Klaproth and Seabaugh and won by Thompson. Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Olive Garden.

The next meeting will at 6:30 p.m. on April 7 at the home of Judy Niswonger. Brenda Pender will present the program. Members are to bring Easter candy for Easter treat sacks for Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center and the books for newborns.

Kage FCE Club

The Kage FCE Club met March 10 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jo Byna Daume, president, called to meeting to order.

Daume gave a devotion titled do something good to help someone today. The song "When Irish eyes are smiling" was to honor St. Patrick's Day.

Roll call was tips on how to use an air fryer.

A thank-you note from the Alzheimer's Foundation was read by Judie Herbst. A donation was received by the club in memory of Inez Statler.

The club's community project for March was FISH; a monetary donation was given. Discussion was held on future projects for the remainder of year and a list was completed. Programs for the balance of year were also discussed.

All Clubs Day is March 22, registration is 9:30 a.m., at the University of Missouri Extension Center, Jackson. All members are asked to bring a salad and a silent auction item. Proceeds of the auction will go to a charity.

The next Kage meeting will be at 1 p.m. on April 14 at Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Sarah Ross will give program on Alzeheimer's.

--From staff reports

Community News
