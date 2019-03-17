Club news 3-17-19

Missouri Torchbearer Iota of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor. Vicki Connell-McKinney, vice president, presided.

The first order of business was to introduce a guest, Judy Dona, a transferee from Illinois.

Carole Calvin gave a report on the recent Beta Sigma Phi council meeting. By-law changes were distributed. It was also noted that the all-chapter event calendar had been revised. The all-chapter service project was a "tie" and the checks will be awarded at Founders Day.

Taylor announced that she has purchased 10 tickets for "Hello Dolly" at Notre Dame for April 5. Let her know if you need one. Marsha Parrish also invited all members to attend the Easter Cantata at Centenary United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday at 8:45 a.m.

Bernie Gardner also plans to purchase tickets for "Avita" at the River Campus on March 23. If anyone needs one, they are to let Gardner know.