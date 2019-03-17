Club news 3-17-19

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor. Vicki Connell-McKinney, vice president, presided.
The first order of business was to introduce a guest, Judy Dona, a transferee from Illinois.
Carole Calvin gave a report on the recent Beta Sigma Phi council meeting. By-law changes were distributed. It was also noted that the all-chapter event calendar had been revised. The all-chapter service project was a "tie" and the checks will be awarded at Founders Day.
Taylor announced that she has purchased 10 tickets for "Hello Dolly" at Notre Dame for April 5. Let her know if you need one. Marsha Parrish also invited all members to attend the Easter Cantata at Centenary United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday at 8:45 a.m.
Bernie Gardner also plans to purchase tickets for "Avita" at the River Campus on March 23. If anyone needs one, they are to let Gardner know.
The decision was also made to have a pizza party "scrapbook" viewing night at the home of Judie Herbst on June 20 in lieu of our June dinner out. Members will collect as many scrapbooks from our past 50 years as possible.
The Founders Day committee will meet before the next meeting at Vicki Connell-McKinney's home to finalize plans for Founders Day on April 29 at the Elks Lodge.
An article concerning "Legacy Membership" was read from the Book of BSP.
Swaparoo was brought by Charlotte Bess and won by Bernie Gardner.
Calvin will host the next meeting on March 25 at the home of Bobbie Woodard. This meeting will also be election of officers for the coming year.
Patty Taylor presented the program for the evening, "A baby scramble game" followed by a baby shower for "Baby Liam."
-- From staff reports
