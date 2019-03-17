All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 16, 2019

Club news 3-17-19

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor. Vicki Connell-McKinney, vice president, presided. The first order of business was to introduce a guest, Judy Dona, a transferee from Illinois. Carole Calvin gave a report on the recent Beta Sigma Phi council meeting. By-law changes were distributed. It was also noted that the all-chapter event calendar had been revised. The all-chapter service project was a "tie" and the checks will be awarded at Founders Day...

A women's history event was recently held at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau honoring women in the military. Pictured from left are Kate Hampton, commander; Pam Vargas, guest speaker; and Penny Compass, veteran.
A women's history event was recently held at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau honoring women in the military. Pictured from left are Kate Hampton, commander; Pam Vargas, guest speaker; and Penny Compass, veteran.Submitted by Dale Humphries

Missouri Torchbearer Iota of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor. Vicki Connell-McKinney, vice president, presided.

The first order of business was to introduce a guest, Judy Dona, a transferee from Illinois.

Carole Calvin gave a report on the recent Beta Sigma Phi council meeting. By-law changes were distributed. It was also noted that the all-chapter event calendar had been revised. The all-chapter service project was a "tie" and the checks will be awarded at Founders Day.

Taylor announced that she has purchased 10 tickets for "Hello Dolly" at Notre Dame for April 5. Let her know if you need one. Marsha Parrish also invited all members to attend the Easter Cantata at Centenary United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday at 8:45 a.m.

Bernie Gardner also plans to purchase tickets for "Avita" at the River Campus on March 23. If anyone needs one, they are to let Gardner know.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The decision was also made to have a pizza party "scrapbook" viewing night at the home of Judie Herbst on June 20 in lieu of our June dinner out. Members will collect as many scrapbooks from our past 50 years as possible.

The Founders Day committee will meet before the next meeting at Vicki Connell-McKinney's home to finalize plans for Founders Day on April 29 at the Elks Lodge.

An article concerning "Legacy Membership" was read from the Book of BSP.

Swaparoo was brought by Charlotte Bess and won by Bernie Gardner.

Calvin will host the next meeting on March 25 at the home of Bobbie Woodard. This meeting will also be election of officers for the coming year.

Patty Taylor presented the program for the evening, "A baby scramble game" followed by a baby shower for "Baby Liam."

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidenti...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy