Club news 3-1-20

Lamplighters FCE

Members of Lamplighters FCE met Feb. 20 in the home of Verla Mangels for their monthly meeting. To start the meeting, Judy Strickland, president, led the members in repeating the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect.

Mangels shared devotional thoughts titled, "Little Things," "Keep in Touch with Jesus" and "If My Body Was a Car." Jackie Kurre led the group in singing the "Missouri Waltz." As part of the roll call, vintage Valentines were shared; later a Valentine exchange was held.

Morgan Lake, honorary state regent, is shown presenting the American 250! Patriot's Preservation award to Steven Ford. Submitted by Shirley Young

During the business meeting. minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given and placed on file. Lamplighter's constitution and by-laws were approved. Jo Ann Hahs gave a report on the autism weighted items work day held Feb. 11 in the lower level of the University of Missourian Extension in Jackson. 17 ladies completed 28 blankets, 25 lap pads and five shoulder snakes that were delivered to the Easter Seals/Autism Center on Feb. 12. The next scheduled work day is June 9.

The March 19 meeting will be the Ugandan international meal and program. Plans for the food and program were discussed. An invitation will be extended to the Cheerful Country Doers Club as the club's guests at this meal and program.

Based on information obtained from the leader training meeting and Hearth Fires 22 and 69, Strickland presented an informative program "Alzheimer's 101." She also had groups of two playing a timed game to see how fast members could list eight things about states -- a check to see how club members memories were working.