NewsFebruary 29, 2020

Club news 3-1-20

Members of Lamplighters FCE met Feb. 20 in the home of Verla Mangels for their monthly meeting. To start the meeting, Judy Strickland, president, led the members in repeating the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect. Mangels shared devotional thoughts titled, "Little Things," "Keep in Touch with Jesus" and "If My Body Was a Car." Jackie Kurre led the group in singing the "Missouri Waltz." As part of the roll call, vintage Valentines were shared; later a Valentine exchange was held...

Lamplighters FCE

Members of Lamplighters FCE met Feb. 20 in the home of Verla Mangels for their monthly meeting. To start the meeting, Judy Strickland, president, led the members in repeating the Pledge of Allegiance and the Club Collect.

Mangels shared devotional thoughts titled, "Little Things," "Keep in Touch with Jesus" and "If My Body Was a Car." Jackie Kurre led the group in singing the "Missouri Waltz." As part of the roll call, vintage Valentines were shared; later a Valentine exchange was held.

Morgan Lake, honorary state regent, is shown presenting the American 250! Patriot's Preservation award to Steven Ford.
Morgan Lake, honorary state regent, is shown presenting the American 250! Patriot's Preservation award to Steven Ford.Submitted by Shirley Young

During the business meeting. minutes of the January meeting were read and approved. The treasurer's report was given and placed on file. Lamplighter's constitution and by-laws were approved. Jo Ann Hahs gave a report on the autism weighted items work day held Feb. 11 in the lower level of the University of Missourian Extension in Jackson. 17 ladies completed 28 blankets, 25 lap pads and five shoulder snakes that were delivered to the Easter Seals/Autism Center on Feb. 12. The next scheduled work day is June 9.

The March 19 meeting will be the Ugandan international meal and program. Plans for the food and program were discussed. An invitation will be extended to the Cheerful Country Doers Club as the club's guests at this meal and program.

Based on information obtained from the leader training meeting and Hearth Fires 22 and 69, Strickland presented an informative program "Alzheimer's 101." She also had groups of two playing a timed game to see how fast members could list eight things about states -- a check to see how club members memories were working.

John Guild Chapter NSDAR

The luncheon meeting was held on Feb 19 at The Oliver House Museum in Jackson. Barbie Stroder served as hostess.

Special guest and speaker was Steven Ford who is a former resident of Jackson but currently lives in Tennessee. He was born in Nigeria, son of missionary parents Charles and Lucille Taylor Ford. They both taught in the Jackson School District. Having teachers as parents was great for him as he graduated valedictorian at Jackson High School in 1975 and received a degree in civil engineering from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 1979. He is vice president of Garney Construction, based in Kansas City, but works all over the country.

Ford and his family created the Taylor Twins Pocket Park in uptown Jackson and encourages visits to the area.

Ford owns several local historic homes of great interest to us as we do our best to perpetuate the spirit of the men and women that achieved American Independence.

The Abraham Byrd House is an amazing stone structure built in 1821 by the son of Amos Byrd, a patriot of the American Revolution.

The Frizel-Welling house was built by the direct descendants of both John Guild and Henry Bollinger. Many chapter members since our founding lived in this home or had family connections. Current descendants and chapter members Libby Farmer and Julie French owned this home.

He also owns the Rock House, or the Criddle Sander House that was built in 1816.

The John Guild Chapter recognizes Ford for his outstanding efforts to preserve Jackson's local historic landmarks which tell the story of our Patriots legacy. John Guild Chapter presented to him the American 250! Patriot's Preservation Award.

Community News
