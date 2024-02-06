Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, May 11 at the home of Shirley Heise. Pledges to the US flag, State of Missouri flag and Club Collect were recited in unison by members.

The hostess gave the devotion, "A Memorial Day Tribute." Darlene McCain, presented a scramble word game to the group. Roll call was given and the March minutes were read by Sue Jones, secretary. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report. Both reports were approved as read.

The business meeting was opened by Mary Klaproth, president. Under old business, she reported Lois Seabaugh delivered 30 "Books for Newborns" to SEHealth. A thank-you note was read from Parkview State School for the St. Patrick's Day Party the club provided.

Under new business Parkview School has requested an end of school party. Klaproth stated she will pick up ice cream cups from Prairie Farms in Scott City for the party. The party was Wednesday, May 31. Club members donated several small baked items and punch for the party. After serving the party, two fans were delivered to The Salvation Army to be given to families in need.

Members were to meet at the University of Missouri Extension Center on Saturday, May 20 to plant flowers in the bed they maintain each year. Donna Woolsey bought garden soil to fill in low places in the bed. Members were asked to bring garden tools for the project. Donna Aufdenberg will donate plants for the project.