Club news 2-25-24

Nancy Hunter and John Guild Chapters DAR
The Nancy Hunter and John Guild Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated 110 years of service and friendship together in January. In 1901, the Nancy Hunter Chapter in Cape Girardeau was organized with 12 members, and its numbers rapidly increased to the point they started a new chapter by 1914. The newly formed "Guild" chapter in Jackson, later became known as the John Guild Chapter, and the two have worked promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism ever since.
The Missouri State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution State Regent Renee Pace and State Society Organizing Secretary Ann Polsgrove were in attendance to surprise the chapters with the "Lantern Chapter" designation. Madame State Regent Renee Pace pinned Nancy Hunter Chapter Regent Dale Ann Humpheries and John Guild Chapter Regent Linda Venable with the new pins on their official chapter ribbons. The designation is to honor those chapters that spread the light of the DAR as they pass the lantern of patriotism and form new chapters. Without the tireless work of the women in the Nancy Hunter Chapter more than 100 years ago, we would not have the John Guild Chapter, and we wish to give our heartfelt thanks for all of their mentorship and support that has made both chapters successful.
The MSSDAR State Historic Preservation Chair Nora Zimmer was in attendance to help present the prestigious Historic Preservation Medal on behalf of the national society to Greg Kester. It is the highest honor the national society bestows on individuals for the work they do with historic preservation. National Historic Preservation Chair Elizabeth Hotchkiss was very impressed with Kester's work preserving the oral biography of a 97 year old combat veteran by the name of William Windham. Windham served during World War II and survived The Battle of the Bulge. Many of his family and those in his community were unaware of his story until he gave Kester permission to share it. Kester is a Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, who completed his degrees in history education at Southeast Missouri State University. He has been a history teacher for 29 years at Potosi High School. Currently, he has been awarded the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In 2023, he was awarded the Missouri State Society's DAR Outstanding Teacher of American History as the John Guild Chapter nominee. But before all of Kester's many recent accolades, he was the Nancy Hunter Chapter recipient of the DAR Award in his middle school years in the Cape Girardeau School District. He attended as the speaker for the celebration of the chapter's milestone.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a not-for-profit, nonpolitical, volunteer women's service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education, patriotism and honoring the patriots of the Revolutionary War. Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. Find out more information by visiting DAR.org.
