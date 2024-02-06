Club news 2-25-24

The MSSDAR State Historic Preservation Chair Nora Zimmer was in attendance to help present the prestigious Historic Preservation Medal on behalf of the national society to Greg Kester. It is the highest honor the national society bestows on individuals for the work they do with historic preservation. National Historic Preservation Chair Elizabeth Hotchkiss was very impressed with Kester's work preserving the oral biography of a 97 year old combat veteran by the name of William Windham. Windham served during World War II and survived The Battle of the Bulge. Many of his family and those in his community were unaware of his story until he gave Kester permission to share it. Kester is a Cape Girardeau Central High School graduate, who completed his degrees in history education at Southeast Missouri State University. He has been a history teacher for 29 years at Potosi High School. Currently, he has been awarded the 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In 2023, he was awarded the Missouri State Society's DAR Outstanding Teacher of American History as the John Guild Chapter nominee. But before all of Kester's many recent accolades, he was the Nancy Hunter Chapter recipient of the DAR Award in his middle school years in the Cape Girardeau School District. He attended as the speaker for the celebration of the chapter's milestone.

