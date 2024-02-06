Club news 2-25-18

Lamplighter FCE

Lamplighter FCE Club met Feb. 15 for a club sew day, lunch and business meeting. Members enjoyed a healthy lunch served by the hostess, JoAnn Hahs.

After lunch, Judy Strickland, president, called the club meeting to order. Devotion was given by Hahs. Each member answered roll call by telling what she would like to receive for Valentine's Day.

Hahs read the January minutes. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read and placed on file.

Members read and approved the corrections made to the club by-laws. Strickland encouraged members to attend All Clubs Day on March 26 in the bottom level of the University of Missouri Extension Office. "Sleep Solutions: Natural Cures for Sleep Problems" was the title of the program given by Strickland.

Next month's meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 17. Members will have a St. Patrick's Day Party and may bring a guest. Jackie Kurre will be the hostess. Roll call will be to "Wear Green." Committee for the party include Jackie Kurre, Beverly Meyer and Sebaugh. There also will be a cash shower for New Salem Methodist Church food pantry. Dolls for Child Advocacy should be brought to this meeting or delivered to Strickland before April 1.

Karen McLane and Linda Sebaugh celebrated February birthdays.