NewsFebruary 24, 2018
Club news 2-25-18
Lamplighter FCE Club met Feb. 15 for a club sew day, lunch and business meeting. Members enjoyed a healthy lunch served by the hostess, JoAnn Hahs. After lunch, Judy Strickland, president, called the club meeting to order. Devotion was given by Hahs. Each member answered roll call by telling what she would like to receive for Valentine's Day
The National Society of DAR are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. John Guyild Chapter donated $500 to the American Legion Post 158 for the restoration of the World War I monument located in front of the courthouse in Jackson. Shown from left are Linda Hutson, chapter member; Lawson Burgfeld, chairman of the American Legion committee for restoration of the monument; and Julie Robinson, chapter regent.
The National Society of DAR are recognizing the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. John Guyild Chapter donated $500 to the American Legion Post 158 for the restoration of the World War I monument located in front of the courthouse in Jackson. Shown from left are Linda Hutson, chapter member; Lawson Burgfeld, chairman of the American Legion committee for restoration of the monument; and Julie Robinson, chapter regent.Submitted by Shirley Young

Lamplighter FCE

Lamplighter FCE Club met Feb. 15 for a club sew day, lunch and business meeting. Members enjoyed a healthy lunch served by the hostess, JoAnn Hahs.

After lunch, Judy Strickland, president, called the club meeting to order. Devotion was given by Hahs. Each member answered roll call by telling what she would like to receive for Valentine's Day.

Hahs read the January minutes. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read and placed on file.

Members read and approved the corrections made to the club by-laws. Strickland encouraged members to attend All Clubs Day on March 26 in the bottom level of the University of Missouri Extension Office. "Sleep Solutions: Natural Cures for Sleep Problems" was the title of the program given by Strickland.

Next month's meeting will be at 6 p.m. on March 17. Members will have a St. Patrick's Day Party and may bring a guest. Jackie Kurre will be the hostess. Roll call will be to "Wear Green." Committee for the party include Jackie Kurre, Beverly Meyer and Sebaugh. There also will be a cash shower for New Salem Methodist Church food pantry. Dolls for Child Advocacy should be brought to this meeting or delivered to Strickland before April 1.

Karen McLane and Linda Sebaugh celebrated February birthdays.

Kage FCE

Kage FCE met Feb. 15, and began by remembering Dortha Strack. Members shared experiences they had with her and Pastor David Schaffner offered a prayer. Memorial donations were given to FCE Foundation and the agriculture barn at SEMO District Fair.

Members were to join residents at Capetown on Feb. 22 for a program about how to fit a bra.

Jobyna Daume, vice president, announced the training meeting for 2018 programs will be April 26 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

Primary business for the meeting was discussion about Kage's responsibilities at All Clubs Day, to be held March 26.

Rebecca Burton presented a program, including a word game, about Valentine's Day. She also served decorated cupcakes.

-- From staff reports

