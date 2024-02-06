Club news 2-24-19

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Feb. 14 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Klaproth gave the devotion. Roll call was answered by naming a pest in the garden. The treasurer, Brenda Pender, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Klaproth lead a game naming songs with states, cities or countries. Sue Jones was the winner.
Darlene McCain, president, presided over the business meeting. Members were thanked for taking cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for a Valentine's Party.
Klaproth reported on a meeting to determine if any Cape Girardeau County reports would be done to submit to the state for judging. A report on the weighted blanket project will be prepared.
Members brought bingo prizes for The Lutheran Home. Brenda Pender was thanked for purchasing the large-print word search books.
The International Committee of Judy Niswonger, Jones and Klaproth have planned a menu for the South Korean meal. Members were all assigned a recipe at the meeting to prepare for the international program and dinner. The menu will consist of potato soup, spicy kimchi stew (which is a national dish), cucumber salad, fermented cabbage (which is also a national dish), Korean vegetable pickle, sweet potato dish, slow cooker Korean beef, Korean beef and brown rice, baked Korean pears and sweet rice Bundt cake. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. on March 14 be at the home of Jones.
The club will host a St. Patrick's Day party for the students at Parkview Sate School at 2 p.m. on March 15. Members will bring their usual items for the party and the club will pick up ice cream from Prairie Farms.
Klaproth reported four Town and Country FCE members worked on making weighted blankets on Jan. 29 when 31 blankets, 24 lap pads and seven snakes were made. The next work day will be June 10. All Club's Day will be on March 25 and the Spring District Meeting will be on April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri.
Alene Hamilton presented the program on the, Top Ten Pests in the Garden.
Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cracker Barrel. The door prize was won by Hamilton.
Members received Valentine treats from other members and refreshments were served in a Valentine motif.
The next meeting will be in the home of Jones on March 14 and will be the International program and dinner on South Korea.
-- From staff reports
