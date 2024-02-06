All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 23, 2019

Club news 2-24-19

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Feb. 14 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Klaproth gave the devotion. Roll call was answered by naming a pest in the garden. The treasurer, Brenda Pender, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Klaproth lead a game naming songs with states, cities or countries. Sue Jones was the winner...

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Feb. 14 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Klaproth gave the devotion. Roll call was answered by naming a pest in the garden. The treasurer, Brenda Pender, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Klaproth lead a game naming songs with states, cities or countries. Sue Jones was the winner.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over the business meeting. Members were thanked for taking cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for a Valentine's Party.

Klaproth reported on a meeting to determine if any Cape Girardeau County reports would be done to submit to the state for judging. A report on the weighted blanket project will be prepared.

Members brought bingo prizes for The Lutheran Home. Brenda Pender was thanked for purchasing the large-print word search books.

The International Committee of Judy Niswonger, Jones and Klaproth have planned a menu for the South Korean meal. Members were all assigned a recipe at the meeting to prepare for the international program and dinner. The menu will consist of potato soup, spicy kimchi stew (which is a national dish), cucumber salad, fermented cabbage (which is also a national dish), Korean vegetable pickle, sweet potato dish, slow cooker Korean beef, Korean beef and brown rice, baked Korean pears and sweet rice Bundt cake. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. on March 14 be at the home of Jones.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The club will host a St. Patrick's Day party for the students at Parkview Sate School at 2 p.m. on March 15. Members will bring their usual items for the party and the club will pick up ice cream from Prairie Farms.

Klaproth reported four Town and Country FCE members worked on making weighted blankets on Jan. 29 when 31 blankets, 24 lap pads and seven snakes were made. The next work day will be June 10. All Club's Day will be on March 25 and the Spring District Meeting will be on April 29 in Doniphan, Missouri.

Alene Hamilton presented the program on the, Top Ten Pests in the Garden.

Club out will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Cracker Barrel. The door prize was won by Hamilton.

Members received Valentine treats from other members and refreshments were served in a Valentine motif.

The next meeting will be in the home of Jones on March 14 and will be the International program and dinner on South Korea.

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy