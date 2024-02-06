Club news 2-24-19

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met on Feb. 14 at the home of Mary Klaproth. Klaproth gave the devotion. Roll call was answered by naming a pest in the garden. The treasurer, Brenda Pender, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship." Klaproth lead a game naming songs with states, cities or countries. Sue Jones was the winner.

Darlene McCain, president, presided over the business meeting. Members were thanked for taking cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for a Valentine's Party.

Klaproth reported on a meeting to determine if any Cape Girardeau County reports would be done to submit to the state for judging. A report on the weighted blanket project will be prepared.

Members brought bingo prizes for The Lutheran Home. Brenda Pender was thanked for purchasing the large-print word search books.

The International Committee of Judy Niswonger, Jones and Klaproth have planned a menu for the South Korean meal. Members were all assigned a recipe at the meeting to prepare for the international program and dinner. The menu will consist of potato soup, spicy kimchi stew (which is a national dish), cucumber salad, fermented cabbage (which is also a national dish), Korean vegetable pickle, sweet potato dish, slow cooker Korean beef, Korean beef and brown rice, baked Korean pears and sweet rice Bundt cake. The meal will begin at 6 p.m. on March 14 be at the home of Jones.