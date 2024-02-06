Club news 2-23-20

The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 13, at the home of Darlene McCain. McCain gave the devotion entitled "God Loves."
Roll call and January minutes were given by Sue Jones, Reporter/secretary. The minutes were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Brenda Pender. The report was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
Mary Klaproth, president, reported that Valentine cupcakes and sodas were delivered today by Sue Jones, Donna Woolsey and Klaproth to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau.
Klaproth attended the meeting regarding county reports on Jan. 17 and she has completed a Community Successful Report and an education report on South Korea and club achievement report.
Several members reported on the weighted blanket making day. The group completed 28 blankets, 26 lap pads, and 5 neck snakes. Blankets were delivered to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. The next sew day will be in June.
Town and Country FCE is in charge of arrangements for All Club's Day on March 26. The club will furnish meat for the noon meal and all members of other clubs are to bring a side dish. Decorations will be set up at 1:15 p.m. in the afternoon of March 25.
The club will host a St. Patrick's Day party for the students at Parkview State School at 1:15 p.m. March 17. Ice cream cups will be donated by Prairie Farms in Scott City. The club will provide punch and soft snacks.
The program was given by Linda Thompson on Alzheimer's 101.
Club out will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at Dexter BBQ.
The next meeting date has been changed to March 19th at 6 p.m. at the home of Jones for the club's International dinner. This year we will be studying the country of Uganda. Authentic Ugandan food will be prepared by club members.
Also, members are to bring Easter candy for treat bags to be given to Cottonwood Treatment Center residents. Date and time to be delivered will be announced at a later date.
