Club news 2-23-20

Town & Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE club met Feb. 13, at the home of Darlene McCain. McCain gave the devotion entitled "God Loves."

Roll call and January minutes were given by Sue Jones, Reporter/secretary. The minutes were approved as read. The treasurer's report was given by Brenda Pender. The report was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Mary Klaproth, president, reported that Valentine cupcakes and sodas were delivered today by Sue Jones, Donna Woolsey and Klaproth to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau.

Klaproth attended the meeting regarding county reports on Jan. 17 and she has completed a Community Successful Report and an education report on South Korea and club achievement report.

Several members reported on the weighted blanket making day. The group completed 28 blankets, 26 lap pads, and 5 neck snakes. Blankets were delivered to the Autism Center in Cape Girardeau. The next sew day will be in June.