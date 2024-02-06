Club news 2-20-22

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club met Feb. 10 in the home of Darlene McCain. Cheryl Jansen was a guest at the meeting. McCain, president, presided over the meeting. The devotion was given by McCain, "A secret Valentine." Members played a Valentine quiz which was provided by Donna Woolsey. Roll call was answered with your favorite color. Brenda Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship."

McCain announced on Feb. 7 members took cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for a Valentine Party. It was announced a memorial for Dick Seabaugh, husband of member Lois Seabaugh, had been given to the Millersville Fire Department.

Plans were finalized for the club's international meal and program on Iceland to be held on March 10. Sue Jones had recipes for the members to prepare for the meal. The menu will include Iceland baked fish, lambs lettuce salad with dates and almonds, Iceland caramelized potatoes, zucchini and summer squash, broccoli/cauliflower casserole, Icelandic dark-rye bread and mondlunkaka Icelandic almond cake.