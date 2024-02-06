Club news 2-20-22

The Town and Country FCE Club met Feb. 10 in the home of Darlene McCain. Cheryl Jansen was a guest at the meeting. McCain, president, presided over the meeting. The devotion was given by McCain, "A secret Valentine." Members played a Valentine quiz which was provided by Donna Woolsey. Roll call was answered with your favorite color. Brenda Pender, treasurer, collected pennies for "Coins for Friendship."
McCain announced on Feb. 7 members took cupcakes and soda to Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center for a Valentine Party. It was announced a memorial for Dick Seabaugh, husband of member Lois Seabaugh, had been given to the Millersville Fire Department.
Plans were finalized for the club's international meal and program on Iceland to be held on March 10. Sue Jones had recipes for the members to prepare for the meal. The menu will include Iceland baked fish, lambs lettuce salad with dates and almonds, Iceland caramelized potatoes, zucchini and summer squash, broccoli/cauliflower casserole, Icelandic dark-rye bread and mondlunkaka Icelandic almond cake.
The club purchased ten large print word search books and each member provided an additional two bingo prizes to be delivered to the Lutheran Home. McCain will inform members when the Bingo prizes will be delivered. The Cape Girardeau County All Club's Day has been changed to March 22.
The program, "What does color say about your personality" was presented by Woolsey.
Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26 at McAlister's in Cape Girardeau.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. March 10 in the home of Jones for the international meal and program on the country of Iceland.
--From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.