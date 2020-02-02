Club news 2-2-20

Beta Sigma Phi Missouri Torchbearer Iota

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor with 12 members present.

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter Golden Circle recipients signifying their 50 years of membership were again congratulated on their achievement. They are Linda Belote, Joyce Hays and Vicki Connell-McKinney. The Golden Circle Ritual will be held at a later date.

Reservations were taken for the annual all chapter Valentine Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kimbleland Country Club in Jackson. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Ten members are planning to attend.

Some members will attend trivia night Friday at Notre Dame Regional High School. There are two spots left to be filled on the team.