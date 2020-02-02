Club news 2-2-20

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday at the home of Patty Taylor with 12 members present.
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter Golden Circle recipients signifying their 50 years of membership were again congratulated on their achievement. They are Linda Belote, Joyce Hays and Vicki Connell-McKinney. The Golden Circle Ritual will be held at a later date.
Reservations were taken for the annual all chapter Valentine Dinner to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Kimbleland Country Club in Jackson. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. Ten members are planning to attend.
Some members will attend trivia night Friday at Notre Dame Regional High School. There are two spots left to be filled on the team.
A chapter Valentine pizza party will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 the home of Vicki Connell-McKinney to be followed by the secret pal gift exchange.
The next regular meeting will be on February 17th at the home of Bobbie Woodard with Carole Calvin as co-host.
Several service projects were discussed for another project for the year. A decision will be made at a later date.
Taylor presented the program on scarves. She demonstrated different ways to tie a scarf. Members brought a long scarf to practice with and several members demonstrated other ways that they use frequently.
--From staff reports
