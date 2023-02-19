Club news 2-19-23

Kage FCE Club met Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order. Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled " The Rose." As we cannot unfold a rosebud, how do we have the wisdom to unfold our lives? We trust God to do the unfolding, leading and giving us guidance.
Barbara Marshall read a humorous story about marriage.
Roll call was member's favorite type of chocolate. Everyone had a favorite; some liked dark, semi-sweet and several liked chocolate covered cherries. There were eight members present.
The Missouri State Flag was received and Herbst, Pete Poe and a representative of the Senior Center met and installed the flag in holder. Poe cleaned the holder so the two flag holders matched. The club thanks Poe for all his help in obtaining and installing the flag which was presented in memory of our late member, Inez Statler.
Donations were collected to fill boxes for the homeless by the members of First Presbyterian Church. Next month's project will be FISH food pantry; Sarah Ross gave ideas on what was needed the most.
Discussion was centered on completion of reports listing volunteer hours worked by individual club members. Barbara Marshall is preparing for county presentation.
The program was presented by Herbst on chocolate. Cravings for chocolate are natural. Women need chocolate to help stabilize moods, control weight and give us a feeling of well being. It boosts serotonin which gives us a sense of calmness. But remember it is a treat -- you do not need every day. Interesting fact: the top 3 foods women desire are chocolate, bread and ice cream and the top three foods men prefer are red meat, pizza and potatoes. Next month's program will be presented by Jo Dixon on person to person talking.
The next Kage FCE meeting will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.
The Town and Country FCE club met Thursday, Feb. 9, at the home of Darlene McCain. National FCE Creed was repeated in unison by club members. The devotion titled "We are Survivors" was given by the hostess. McCain presented a game, how many words can you make out of "Be My Valentine." The game was won by Brenda Pender.
Sue Jones, secretary, read the January minutes with one correction. Linda Thompson gave the treasurer's report and collected pennies for Rural Women in Action. She reported the amount of money, collected as a club fund raiser, from the January auction was $106. Both reports were approved.
Mary Klaproth presided over the business meeting. She announced under old business, that cupcakes have been ordered for a Valentine party for Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau. Lois Seabaugh and Donna Woolsey will provide sodas for the event. Treats were to be delivered Monday, Feb. 13. Bingo prizes will be taken to the Lutheran Home following the Cottonwood delivery.
The date for the international dinner on Chile will be changed to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the home of Jones. Each member will bring a traditional dish from the country. Recipes were drawn by members to prepare. The International Dinner committee, consisting of Klaproth, Jones and Woolsey selected the menu for the dinner.
The club will host a St. Patrick's Day party for Parkview State School. Treat items will be donated for the party by club members. A day for delivery will be announced at a later date.
Klaproth reported that she had finished all of the club's reports from last year.
The program was given by Woolsey on bees-pollinators. Club out will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, with members meeting at Harp's parking lot to carpool to Sandy's Place at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
The next meeting will be at the home of Jones at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. Members are to bring Easter candy for treat sacks for Cottonwood to the March meeting. Easter is Sunday, April 9, this year. The business meeting was dismissed by the president.
-- From staff reports