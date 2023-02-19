Club news 2-19-23

Kage FCE Club

Kage FCE Club met Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center. Jobyna Daume called the meeting to order. Judie Herbst gave the devotional titled " The Rose." As we cannot unfold a rosebud, how do we have the wisdom to unfold our lives? We trust God to do the unfolding, leading and giving us guidance.

Barbara Marshall read a humorous story about marriage.

Roll call was member's favorite type of chocolate. Everyone had a favorite; some liked dark, semi-sweet and several liked chocolate covered cherries. There were eight members present.

The Missouri State Flag was received and Herbst, Pete Poe and a representative of the Senior Center met and installed the flag in holder. Poe cleaned the holder so the two flag holders matched. The club thanks Poe for all his help in obtaining and installing the flag which was presented in memory of our late member, Inez Statler.

Donations were collected to fill boxes for the homeless by the members of First Presbyterian Church. Next month's project will be FISH food pantry; Sarah Ross gave ideas on what was needed the most.

Discussion was centered on completion of reports listing volunteer hours worked by individual club members. Barbara Marshall is preparing for county presentation.

The program was presented by Herbst on chocolate. Cravings for chocolate are natural. Women need chocolate to help stabilize moods, control weight and give us a feeling of well being. It boosts serotonin which gives us a sense of calmness. But remember it is a treat -- you do not need every day. Interesting fact: the top 3 foods women desire are chocolate, bread and ice cream and the top three foods men prefer are red meat, pizza and potatoes. Next month's program will be presented by Jo Dixon on person to person talking.

The next Kage FCE meeting will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 9, at the Cape Girardeau Senior Center.