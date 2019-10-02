Club news 2-10-19

Missouri Torchbearer Iota of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Jan. 14 at the home of Carole Rhodes. Fourteen members were present. President Martha Slaten presided.

A thank-you note was received from Bobbie Woodard's granddaughter Kristina on behalf of her son Rowen for the piggy bank he received from the chapter.

Carole Calvin and Martha Slaten gave a report on the recent Beta Sigma Phi City Council meeting. Information included the all-chapter Valentine dinner and dance that was to be held on Feb. 9, information concerning the council service project and some changes to the council bylaws. The next council meeting will be on March 4.

Charlotte Bess and Woodard reported they have taken a small treat to past member Mary Schwab at Chateau Girardeau every month. Schwab is very appreciative.