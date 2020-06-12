Club news 12-6-20

In October, members found themselves gathered in Cape Girardeau County History Center where they viewed a quilt and blown glass display, plus Carla Jordan shared about new happenings that are occurring at the Archive Center. During the business session, it was announced that at the fall district meeting Linda Sebaugh and Jackie Kurre received recognition for years of membership, 45 and 50 years respectively. Christmas card were collected for the "Friends of our Troops" project. A reminder was given to each member that the Autism Weighted Work Day will be Nov. 10 and that a volunteer's hour is worth $25.43. Additionally, information and hand-outs were given about safe driving as presented in the National FCE program, "Driving Miss Daisy."

November found members decorating a Christmas tree with 90 different silverplate patterns at the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Then, on Nov. 19, members gathered at "Village Designs' Christmas at Grandma's House" for their monthly meeting. Members learned that a total of 283 Christmas cards were organized and sent to the "Friends of our Troops" program. It was reported that 40 weighted blankets and nine lap pads were completed on the Autism Item Work Day. Judy Strickland and Beverly Meyer will attend the leader training sessions about "Gardening Myths" and "Crafts" on Dec. 2 while Verla Mangels and Linda Sebaugh will attend the "Sleep: A Good Medicine for Good Health" and "Boost Your Immunity" sessions Dec. 9. To honor and show we care about the club's recent members, Lamplighters decided to deliver fruit baskets to them in December. Members were urged to attend the Dec. 3, Council meeting in the lower level of the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. Plans were made to have the Dec. 10 club meeting at First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, beginning at 11 a.m. Each is to bring their own sack lunch, a $10 gift for exchange and the assigned fruit for the fruit baskets. To complete the evening, Dodie Eisenhauer provided the materials and directed members to make a clothespin snowflake ornament. A door prize and refreshments were provided by the hostess, Eisenhauer.

