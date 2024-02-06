Club News 12-30-18

The Town and Country FCE Club met Dec. 13, at Golden Corral for its Christmas dinner and short meeting. Hostesses for the evening were Brenda Pender, Donna Woolsey and Darlene McCain. All thirteen members were present plus a new member, Rosilyn DeSpain. McCain gave a devotion titled "No room in the inn."
President Linda Thompson presided over a brief business meeting. The minutes and treasury reports were read and approved. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
It was announced that Christmas treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center were to be delivered on Dec. 17 and club members would have a luncheon after.
Thompson installed the following officers for 2019: Darlene McCain, president; Alene Hamilton, vice president; Mary Klaproth, secretary; Brenda Pender, treasurer; Karen Murphy, games/songs; and Judy Niswonger, cards and flowers.
Secret pal gifts were exchanged and new names were drawn for the upcoming year.
The next meeting will be hosted by Thompson and Klaproth with the lesson on opioids. Members are to bring two items for the annual pound auction as a money-making project to support the club treasury. The 2019 yearbooks will be distributed.
Members of the Lamplighter Club gathered on Dec. 12 at Jackson Manor Nursing Home where they prepared and distributed 61 Christmas cookie plates to the residents. After leaving the nursing home, members traveled to Sandy's Restaurant Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for lunch and the last meeting of the year.
President Judy Strickland called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion, "An honest friend" and "Old photographs," both taken from "The Front Porch." Dodie Eisenhauer read the October minutes. Due to inclement weather in November, club meeting was called off so there were no minutes. Linda Sebaugh gave the treasurer's report. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved as read.
Strickland reported on the December Council meeting. She said that letters should be written to the legislators in lieu of distributing dolls. Membership pins were presented. And Lamplighter member JoAnn Hahs received a pin and certificate for 55 years of FCE membership.
After enjoying a delicious lunch, Beverly Meyer led the group in Christmas games and handed out prizes. Each member was given a Christmas gift from under the tree where Meyer read a "right and left" Christmas story and the gift you had in front of you at the end of the reading was the gift you got to open.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Karen McLane installed the officers for 2019. The officers for the coming year are: Judy Strickland, president; Verla Mangels, vice president; Linda Sebaugh, treasurer; Dodie Eisenhauer, secretary; Jackie Kurre, song leader; Beverly Meyer, game leader; and Margaret Friese, reporter.
-- From staff reports
