Club News 12-30-18

Town and Country FCE

The Town and Country FCE Club met Dec. 13, at Golden Corral for its Christmas dinner and short meeting. Hostesses for the evening were Brenda Pender, Donna Woolsey and Darlene McCain. All thirteen members were present plus a new member, Rosilyn DeSpain. McCain gave a devotion titled "No room in the inn."

President Linda Thompson presided over a brief business meeting. The minutes and treasury reports were read and approved. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

It was announced that Christmas treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center were to be delivered on Dec. 17 and club members would have a luncheon after.

Thompson installed the following officers for 2019: Darlene McCain, president; Alene Hamilton, vice president; Mary Klaproth, secretary; Brenda Pender, treasurer; Karen Murphy, games/songs; and Judy Niswonger, cards and flowers.

Secret pal gifts were exchanged and new names were drawn for the upcoming year.

The next meeting will be hosted by Thompson and Klaproth with the lesson on opioids. Members are to bring two items for the annual pound auction as a money-making project to support the club treasury. The 2019 yearbooks will be distributed.