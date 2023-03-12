Club news 12-3-23

The John Guild Chapter of the Missouri met Monday, Sept. 18. Dave Hitt was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Award. The award is presented to an individual 18 years old or older or to groups that exemplify honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.
The chapter held its DAR Good Citizens Award dinner Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The program is intended to encourage and reward the sparkling qualities of good citizenship in students. This year's students receiving the award are Kya Pope, Jackson High School; Rachel Hellebusch, Meadow Heights High Scbhool; Leah Fritsche, Saxony High School; and Presley Ridings, Woodland High School.
Kyle Mabuce was awarded the chapter's Outstanding Teacher of American History award. Mabuce has been teaching for the Jackson School District for 27 years. The outstanding teacher of American History award recognizes a notable, full-time teacher of American History and related fields in public, private and parochial schools.
The Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary meeting dates have been changed. The first December meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5. This will be the auxiliary's Christmas party and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau. Members are to bring a $15 gift for the gift exchange if you like. The second December meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the meeting room like normal. It will be followed by a birthday social for those having birthdays in October, November and December. All others should bring a snack of some kind.
