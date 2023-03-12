Club news 12-3-23

John Guild DAR

The John Guild Chapter of the Missouri met Monday, Sept. 18. Dave Hitt was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Award. The award is presented to an individual 18 years old or older or to groups that exemplify honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

The chapter held its DAR Good Citizens Award dinner Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The program is intended to encourage and reward the sparkling qualities of good citizenship in students. This year's students receiving the award are Kya Pope, Jackson High School; Rachel Hellebusch, Meadow Heights High Scbhool; Leah Fritsche, Saxony High School; and Presley Ridings, Woodland High School.