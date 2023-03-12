All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 2, 2023

Club news 12-3-23

The John Guild Chapter of the Missouri met Monday, Sept. 18. Dave Hitt was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Award. The award is presented to an individual 18 years old or older or to groups that exemplify honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism...

Dave Hitt, left, receives the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award from Linda Venable, chapter regent.
Dave Hitt, left, receives the DAR Distinguished Citizen Award from Linda Venable, chapter regent.Submitted

John Guild DAR

The John Guild Chapter of the Missouri met Monday, Sept. 18. Dave Hitt was awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Distinguished Citizen Award. The award is presented to an individual 18 years old or older or to groups that exemplify honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

The chapter held its DAR Good Citizens Award dinner Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding young people who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The program is intended to encourage and reward the sparkling qualities of good citizenship in students. This year's students receiving the award are Kya Pope, Jackson High School; Rachel Hellebusch, Meadow Heights High Scbhool; Leah Fritsche, Saxony High School; and Presley Ridings, Woodland High School.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kyle Mabuce was awarded the chapter's Outstanding Teacher of American History award. Mabuce has been teaching for the Jackson School District for 27 years. The outstanding teacher of American History award recognizes a notable, full-time teacher of American History and related fields in public, private and parochial schools.

Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary

Shown from left are Linda Venable, Kya Pope, Rachel Hellebusch and Leah Frtische.
Shown from left are Linda Venable, Kya Pope, Rachel Hellebusch and Leah Frtische.Submitted

The Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary meeting dates have been changed. The first December meeting will be held Tuesday, Dec. 5. This will be the auxiliary's Christmas party and will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau. Members are to bring a $15 gift for the gift exchange if you like. The second December meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26 in the meeting room like normal. It will be followed by a birthday social for those having birthdays in October, November and December. All others should bring a snack of some kind.

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy