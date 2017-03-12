Club news 12-3-17

The FCE Lamplighter Club met Nov. 16 with Margaret Friese as hostess. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Friese gave the devotion taken from "Our God of Comfort and Hope" by Billy Graham. Afterward Roberta Allen led the group in songs.
For roll call, each member told about a blessing she had received during the year. JoAnn Hahs read the minutes, Linda Seabaugh gave the treasurer's report, and both were approved and placed on file.
Unfinished business: Jackie Kurre will get approximately 65 apples and Friese will get as many cutie oranges to fill the Christmas bags for the Jackson Manor nursing home residents. Hahs brought bags to be decorated for the fruit and candy canes.
New Business: Leader training will be 9:30 to 11:15 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Center. Six members volunteered to attend. Members decided to meet at the Oak Ridge Baptist Church parking lot at 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 for a trip to the Lutheran Heritage Center in Altenburg, Missouri. There were no committee reports.
The program was the nursing home/Christmas project.
Announcements: The last club meeting for the year is Dec. 12. Members should meet at 10 a.m. at Jackson Manor to fill and distribute Christmas bags. Then travel to Sandy's Restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for lunch. Bring a $10 gift for the gift exchange. After lunch and the gift exchange, officers for the 2018 year will be installed.
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.