Club news 12-3-17

FCE Lamplighter Club

The FCE Lamplighter Club met Nov. 16 with Margaret Friese as hostess. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. Friese gave the devotion taken from "Our God of Comfort and Hope" by Billy Graham. Afterward Roberta Allen led the group in songs.

For roll call, each member told about a blessing she had received during the year. JoAnn Hahs read the minutes, Linda Seabaugh gave the treasurer's report, and both were approved and placed on file.

Unfinished business: Jackie Kurre will get approximately 65 apples and Friese will get as many cutie oranges to fill the Christmas bags for the Jackson Manor nursing home residents. Hahs brought bags to be decorated for the fruit and candy canes.