Club news 12-29-19

Mary Klaproth installed Family and Community Education officers at the recent December council meeting. They are Agnes Wachter, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; JoAnn Hahs, secretary and reporter; and Betty Dellinger standing in for Barbara Barks who was absent, treasurer.
Submitted by Mary Klaproth
