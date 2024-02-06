All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 28, 2019

Club news 12-29-19

Mary Klaproth installed Family and Community Education officers at the recent December council meeting. They are Agnes Wachter, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; JoAnn Hahs, secretary and reporter; and Betty Dellinger standing in for Barbara Barks who was absent, treasurer. Submitted by Mary Klaproth

Mary Klaproth installed Family and Community Education officers at the recent December council meeting. They are Agnes Wachter, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; JoAnn Hahs, secretary and reporter; and Betty Dellinger standing in for Barbara Barks who was absent, treasurer.
Mary Klaproth installed Family and Community Education officers at the recent December council meeting. They are Agnes Wachter, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; JoAnn Hahs, secretary and reporter; and Betty Dellinger standing in for Barbara Barks who was absent, treasurer.Submitted by Mary Klaproth
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy