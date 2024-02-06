Club news 12-27-20

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE club met Dec. 10 at Delmonico's Steakhouse for its annual Christmas party. Linda Thompson, Donna Woolsey and Lois Seabaugh were in charge of arrangements. Thompson gave the devotion, "The ABC's of Christmas." Darlene McCain presented a game of bingo for members to play. Each club member was presented with a poinsettia as a take-home gift from the Christmas committee.

Sue Jones, secretary, gave the roll call with members answering what their plans were for Christmas. She also, read the minutes from the November meeting which were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Mary Klaproth, president, held a short business meeting. She thanked Jones, McCain, Woolsey and her grandson, Christopher, for setting up the Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Nov. 20.

Klaproth reported on the December County Council Christmas meeting. A box lunch was served by the Oak Ridge Club. Woolsey presided over the business meeting at the absence of council president, Agnes Wachter.

The Leader Training meeting scheduled for Dec. 2 and 9 was postponed until January or February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas treat sacks were to be delivered to the door at Cottonwood Treatment Center on Dec. 16.