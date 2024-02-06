Club news 12-27-20

The Town and Country FCE club met Dec. 10 at Delmonico's Steakhouse for its annual Christmas party. Linda Thompson, Donna Woolsey and Lois Seabaugh were in charge of arrangements. Thompson gave the devotion, "The ABC's of Christmas." Darlene McCain presented a game of bingo for members to play. Each club member was presented with a poinsettia as a take-home gift from the Christmas committee.
Sue Jones, secretary, gave the roll call with members answering what their plans were for Christmas. She also, read the minutes from the November meeting which were approved as read. Brenda Pender gave the treasurer's report and it was approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
Mary Klaproth, president, held a short business meeting. She thanked Jones, McCain, Woolsey and her grandson, Christopher, for setting up the Christmas display in Jackson City Park on Nov. 20.
Klaproth reported on the December County Council Christmas meeting. A box lunch was served by the Oak Ridge Club. Woolsey presided over the business meeting at the absence of council president, Agnes Wachter.
The Leader Training meeting scheduled for Dec. 2 and 9 was postponed until January or February due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas treat sacks were to be delivered to the door at Cottonwood Treatment Center on Dec. 16.
Klaproth reminded members to buy Christmas cards that will be on sale after Christmas to send for Military Mail in November 2021.
There is a scholarship of $300 awarded by the Cape County Extension Council to be given to a college student with a total of 60 hours of credit. Forms were passed out to club members at the Extension Council Christmas meeting on Dec. 3.
The president gave each club member a folder of information for 2021. Some changes to the club booklet may need to be adjusted due to the cancelation of Leader Training meeting in December.
Members drew new secret pal names for 2021. Secret pals were revealed for 2020 with a Christmas card and gift exchange.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the home of McCain. Jones will present the program on the perils of vaping. Volunteer hour forms are due to be turned in at the January club meeting.
It was decided to have a one item pound auction in January. Proceeds will be deposited in the bank account for community projects.
The meeting was adjourned by president Klaproth.
