Club news 12-26-21

The Town and County FCE Club held its Christmas dinner party on Dec. 9 at Delmonico's Restaurant. Brenda Pender and Donna Woolsey were in charge of arrangements.
Mary Klaproth, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Woolsey gave the devotion, God is Listening. Darlene McCain had songs for the group to sing and a Christmas Carol quiz with Klaproth the winner. Roll call was answered with your Christmas plans. Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. Linda Thompson and Town and Country FCE Club were given 55-year membership certificates in the FCE organization at the recent December County Council Meeting. Thompson is a charter member of the Town and Country FCE Club.
Club members delivered Christmas treat sacks to the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center on Dec. 14. The group made plans to go on both the Southern and Northern Country Church Tour on Dec. 12 and 17. Members were given folders with their program book and other FCE information for 2022.
Sue Jones installed the 2022 officers with a theme of a garden. The following officers were installed to assume their duties on Jan. 1: Darlene McCain, president; Linda Thompson, vice president; Mary Kleproth, secretary and reporter; Brenda Pender, treasurer; Donna Woolsey, games and songs; and Lois Seabaugh, cards and flowers.
Secret pal gifts were exchanged, and new names were drawn for 2022.
The door prize was won by Klaproth.
The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13 at the home of Klaproth. Thompson will present the program on stress. Members are to bring one item for a pound auction which will be a fundraising project. Members are to bring their completed volunteer hours form to the meeting.
--From staff reports
