Club news 12-25-22

Torchbearer Iota of Beta Sigma Phi

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday, Dec. 12, at the home of Judie Herbst for the annual Christmas dinner party with 11 members present. Vicki Connell-McKinney assisted. Bobbie Woodard was unable to attend. Guests attending were Shirley Palen and Tamra Palen Walker.

Patty Taylor, president, presided for a brief meeting.

A thank-you note was read from Joyce Hays' granddaughter, Madison, for the wedding gift she and her husband received from the chapter. Vicki Connell-McKinney reported that she has a new great-granddaughter

The Christmas gifts for the children at Hope House and the house parents were collected. They will be delivered by Patty Taylor next week.

A vote was taken for the chapter Valentine Queen.

Swaparoo was brought by Connell-McKinney and won by Linda Belote.