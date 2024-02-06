Club news 12-25-22

The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Monday, Dec. 12, at the home of Judie Herbst for the annual Christmas dinner party with 11 members present. Vicki Connell-McKinney assisted. Bobbie Woodard was unable to attend. Guests attending were Shirley Palen and Tamra Palen Walker.
Patty Taylor, president, presided for a brief meeting.
A thank-you note was read from Joyce Hays' granddaughter, Madison, for the wedding gift she and her husband received from the chapter. Vicki Connell-McKinney reported that she has a new great-granddaughter
The Christmas gifts for the children at Hope House and the house parents were collected. They will be delivered by Patty Taylor next week.
A vote was taken for the chapter Valentine Queen.
Swaparoo was brought by Connell-McKinney and won by Linda Belote.
Herbst reported that the BSP city council will meet Wednesday, Jan. 4, at which time all chapters are to turn in their nomination for the all-chapter service project. The vote for the project will be taken at the March meeting and the award will be presented at the annual Founder's Day Dinner in April.
Lunch out will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at the Spanish Street Farmacy. A decision will be made later about attending a movie in the afternoon.
The program for the evening, "A first grade exam," was presented by Herbst.
Members were tested on how a first grader would answer the questions. Bernie Gardner and Patty Turner tied with four of 18 correct answers.
A secret-pal Christmas gift exchange followed.
The next meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 9, at the home of Martha Slaten.
--From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.