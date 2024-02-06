Club News 12-24-17

Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Nov. 14 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was preceded by a potluck Thanksgiving dinner. Jean Rehak, president, called the regular meeting to order at 12:30 p.m.

Marilyn Retherford gave the devotion taken from the Bible on praising God in our daily lives. Roll call was answered by 14 members who responded with something they were thankful for. Minutes of the previous meeting will be read at the next meeting. The treasurer gave her report, which was approved.

Thank-you cards are to be sent to the Steel Crest Winery for hosting the "theme basket" raffle and donating part of the proceeds of the winery during the raffle, and to Dr. Cowan for his program in October. A get-well card was sent to Susan Green for a speedy recovery from her surgery. Cards for the military were collected -- more than 1,000 cards were sent, with the most coming from Vickie Scherer who sent 650.

One member of the club, Mary Dee Ford, passed away this month. Since her membership fee was returned, members decided to send a $100 memorial to the state FCE memorial committee in honor of her 70 years membership.

It was announced that pins for the number of years membership were to be distributed at the quarterly meeting in December. It was reported that the Christmas tree set up and decorated at the Cape Girardeau County History Center was to be sold, with the proceeds going to the Food Bank.

The group filled candy bags for the giveaway after the meeteing.

Town and Country FCE Club

The Town and Country FCE Club held its Christmas dinner party Dec. 14 in the private room at IHOP in Cape Girardeau with Mary Klaproth, Darlene McCain and Lois Seabaugh in charge of arrangements. All members were present and enjoyed birthday cake after dinner as it was Klaproth's birthday.

Sue Jones, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Jones gave the devotion, "The Christmas Story." Linda Thompson read the minutes. Thank-you notes were read from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and the Lutheran Home for bingo prizes.

McCain gave the treasurer's report and Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. It was announced the Christmas treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center would be delivered Dec. 18.