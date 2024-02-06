Club News 12-24-17

The Oak Ridge Homemakers FCE met on Nov. 14 at the Elks Lodge in Jackson. The meeting was preceded by a potluck Thanksgiving dinner. Jean Rehak, president, called the regular meeting to order at 12:30 p.m.
Marilyn Retherford gave the devotion taken from the Bible on praising God in our daily lives. Roll call was answered by 14 members who responded with something they were thankful for. Minutes of the previous meeting will be read at the next meeting. The treasurer gave her report, which was approved.
Thank-you cards are to be sent to the Steel Crest Winery for hosting the "theme basket" raffle and donating part of the proceeds of the winery during the raffle, and to Dr. Cowan for his program in October. A get-well card was sent to Susan Green for a speedy recovery from her surgery. Cards for the military were collected -- more than 1,000 cards were sent, with the most coming from Vickie Scherer who sent 650.
One member of the club, Mary Dee Ford, passed away this month. Since her membership fee was returned, members decided to send a $100 memorial to the state FCE memorial committee in honor of her 70 years membership.
It was announced that pins for the number of years membership were to be distributed at the quarterly meeting in December. It was reported that the Christmas tree set up and decorated at the Cape Girardeau County History Center was to be sold, with the proceeds going to the Food Bank.
The group filled candy bags for the giveaway after the meeteing.
The Town and Country FCE Club held its Christmas dinner party Dec. 14 in the private room at IHOP in Cape Girardeau with Mary Klaproth, Darlene McCain and Lois Seabaugh in charge of arrangements. All members were present and enjoyed birthday cake after dinner as it was Klaproth's birthday.
Sue Jones, president, presided over a brief business meeting. Jones gave the devotion, "The Christmas Story." Linda Thompson read the minutes. Thank-you notes were read from the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry and the Lutheran Home for bingo prizes.
McCain gave the treasurer's report and Pennies for "Coins for Friendship" were collected. It was announced the Christmas treat sacks for the students at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center would be delivered Dec. 18.
Secret pal gifts were exchanged and new names were drawn for 2018. In addition, members brought small gifts for all the members to enjoy. Linda Thompson, incoming president, distributed the completed program books for 2018.
Jones installed the new officers for 2018 with a candy bar theme. Linda Thompson, president; Donna Woolsey, vice president; Darlene McCain, secretary/reporter; Mary Klaproth, treasurer; Karen Murphy, games; and Lois Seabaugh, cards and flowers.
The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 with McCain as hostess. Members are to bring two items for a pound auction which will be a fundraising project. Klaproth will be in charge of the program which will be the new Hearth Fire #67, Aging in Place...Aging Well.
Members of the Lamplighter Club gathered Dec. 12 at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home where they prepared and distributed Christmas bags filled with apples, oranges and candy canes to the 65 residents. After leaving the nursing home, members traveled to Sandy's Restaurant at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for lunch and the last meeting of the year.
Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. She gave the devotion, "The Christmas Guest" by Helen Steiner Rice. JoAnn Hahs read the minutes from November's meeting and Linda Sebaugh reported that the treasurer's report remained the same as last month. Both the minutes and treasurer's report were approved and placed on file.
Strickland reported on the December council meeting and that membership pins were presented. She presented Karen McLane with a 45-year membership pin.
After lunch, each member answered roll call by giving her corresponding number to the "Twelve Days of Christmas." Bev Meyer led the group in Christmas games and handed out prizes. After the games, each member chose a Christmas gift from under the tree.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Verla Mangels installed the officers for 2018. The officers for the coming year are: Judy Strickland, president; Vice President, Karen Mclane, vice president; Linda Sebaugh, treasurer; Jo Ann Hahs, secretary; Roberta Allen, song leader; Bev Meyer, game leader; and Margaret Friese, reporter.
Strickland asked that all incoming officers meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at her home for a planning session.
Dorothy Hahs will host the Jan. 18, meeting at her home at 1 p.m.
-- From staff reports
