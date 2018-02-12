Club news 12-2-18

Town and Country FCE

The Nov. 8 meeting of the Town and Country FCE was conducted at the Senior Citizen's Community building with Karen Murphy as hostess. Club members read the Club Collect.

The devotion entitled, "Autumn Blessings" was read by Alene Hamilton. Roll call was answered by stating something that each member was thankful for in their life. The minutes and treasurer's reports were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.

Mary Klaproth lead a game called advertising slogan. Members matched the product with its slogan. Lois Seabaugh was the winner with only missing two of the slogans and their corresponding products. October Trivia Calendar, which was the fundraiser, was collected. Shirley Heise paid the most and Klaproth paid the least.

Discussion was held pertaining to the Christmas display at Cape County Park. As the cost of a space increased from $20 to $100, after discussion, the club voted to discontinue the project. The club will continue to display a scene at the Jackson City Park.

The November community project was collecting toys for Toybox. Members brought toys which will be delivered to Jackson Police Station for distribution. Members also voted to make donations to the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving Dinner and Tree of Lights campaign. December project will be Christmas treat bags for residents of Cottonwood Treatment Center.

Klaproth lead the program with The Hearth Fire Series #68 entitled, Someone's in the Home..Eating Health Food.

The next meeting will be on Dec. 13. The Christmas party committee, Donna Woolsey, Brenda Pender and Darlene McCain will announce the time and location after planning. At this meeting, club members should bring their Secret Pal gift and next year's Secret Pals names will be drawn. Club members should also bring their treats for the Cottonwood project with date and time for delivery to be determined.

Club out will be a Cracker Barrel at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.

