Club news 12-2-18

The Nov. 8 meeting of the Town and Country FCE was conducted at the Senior Citizen's Community building with Karen Murphy as hostess. Club members read the Club Collect.
The devotion entitled, "Autumn Blessings" was read by Alene Hamilton. Roll call was answered by stating something that each member was thankful for in their life. The minutes and treasurer's reports were approved as read. Pennies for Friendship were collected.
Mary Klaproth lead a game called advertising slogan. Members matched the product with its slogan. Lois Seabaugh was the winner with only missing two of the slogans and their corresponding products. October Trivia Calendar, which was the fundraiser, was collected. Shirley Heise paid the most and Klaproth paid the least.
Discussion was held pertaining to the Christmas display at Cape County Park. As the cost of a space increased from $20 to $100, after discussion, the club voted to discontinue the project. The club will continue to display a scene at the Jackson City Park.
The November community project was collecting toys for Toybox. Members brought toys which will be delivered to Jackson Police Station for distribution. Members also voted to make donations to the Salvation Army for Thanksgiving Dinner and Tree of Lights campaign. December project will be Christmas treat bags for residents of Cottonwood Treatment Center.
Klaproth lead the program with The Hearth Fire Series #68 entitled, Someone's in the Home..Eating Health Food.
The next meeting will be on Dec. 13. The Christmas party committee, Donna Woolsey, Brenda Pender and Darlene McCain will announce the time and location after planning. At this meeting, club members should bring their Secret Pal gift and next year's Secret Pals names will be drawn. Club members should also bring their treats for the Cottonwood project with date and time for delivery to be determined.
Club out will be a Cracker Barrel at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 29.
The American Legion Unit 63 Auxiliry met Nov. 7.
Members discussed and approved donations to the following organizations: John J. Pershing Home for their veterans Christmas Gift Shop, $50; USO for calling cards to military personnel, $100; Marine Toys for Tots, $100, and Missouri Veterans Home here in Cape Girardeau, $500 to buy gifts for the Christmas Gift Shop.
The district president's project for this year is the Bloomfield Cemetery. The department president's project is "Kids of our Heroes" Camp.
Upcoming events
The Torchbearer Iota Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met Nov. 19 at the home of Marsha Parrish with 13 members present. President Martha Slaten presided.
Marsha Parrish read "Meetings, Attendance, Absence" from the Book of Beta Sigma Phi.
Parrish reported on the all-chapter service project that city council is going to sponsor. Each chapter will submit their cause. Patty Taylor will submit an article including a photo for consideration. The article is for helping "Baby Liam" who was born with health issues. Liam is the-great grandson of member Taylor. Liam will be the chapter's cause for the project. They must be submitted at the January council meeting.
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will be our annual Christmas dinner at the home of Judie Herbst at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. Carole Calvin, Bobbie Woodard and Martha Slaten will assist.
The program for the evening, "A Nice Message For All: a version of the Serenity Prayer," and "A Few Christmas Riddles," was presented by Marsha Parrish.
-- From staff reports
