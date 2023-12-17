Club news 12-17-23

Cape Girardeau County FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met Thursday, Dec. 7, at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.

President Judy Strickland presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited along with the Club Collect. The devotion was presented by Town and Country Club.

Roll call was taken, and members attending were members of Cheerful Country Doers, Kage, Lamplighters, Town and Country and Oak Ridge Clubs, totaling 31 members plus one guest.

Several members attended the state conference held at University of Missouri in Columbia Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21. There were approximately 40 members from around the state in attendance. The 2024 conference will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 1 through 3. The Spring District Meeting of 2024 will be held Tuesday, April 23, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the Fall District meeting will be hosted by Ripley County.

Mary Klaproth reported that Cape Girardeau County has 48 FCE members and distributed the member listing and committee assignments to each club president for 2024. She also reminded clubs to meet the February deadline for the County Achievement Report and the Community Success Award to be presented at the October Conference.

Jo Ann Hahs reported on the Autism Blanket Workshop held Tuesday, Oct. 31. She reported that 47 blankets and 14 lap pads were completed. Hahs also reported that 20 fleece blankets have been donated for the project. She was also given a round of applause in appreciation for all her hard work for the project.

Strickland reported on the FCE Tea held Saturday, Oct. 14, at Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson and that FCE received some TV coverage before the event.