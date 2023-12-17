Club news 12-17-23

The Cape Girardeau County FCE Council met Thursday, Dec. 7, at University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson.
President Judy Strickland presided. The pledges to the American Flag and the Missouri Flag were recited along with the Club Collect. The devotion was presented by Town and Country Club.
Roll call was taken, and members attending were members of Cheerful Country Doers, Kage, Lamplighters, Town and Country and Oak Ridge Clubs, totaling 31 members plus one guest.
Several members attended the state conference held at University of Missouri in Columbia Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20 and 21. There were approximately 40 members from around the state in attendance. The 2024 conference will be held Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 1 through 3. The Spring District Meeting of 2024 will be held Tuesday, April 23, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and the Fall District meeting will be hosted by Ripley County.
Mary Klaproth reported that Cape Girardeau County has 48 FCE members and distributed the member listing and committee assignments to each club president for 2024. She also reminded clubs to meet the February deadline for the County Achievement Report and the Community Success Award to be presented at the October Conference.
Jo Ann Hahs reported on the Autism Blanket Workshop held Tuesday, Oct. 31. She reported that 47 blankets and 14 lap pads were completed. Hahs also reported that 20 fleece blankets have been donated for the project. She was also given a round of applause in appreciation for all her hard work for the project.
Strickland reported on the FCE Tea held Saturday, Oct. 14, at Cape Girardeau County History Center in Jackson and that FCE received some TV coverage before the event.
The 2023 Scholarship was awarded to Brook Thompson. Her Grandmother, Linda Thompson, accepted the award as Brook was unable to attend. Brook attends Mississippi State University.
A report was presented on the 10% night held at Roseti's in October. Other businesses offer this opportunity and we will set another date and place at a later date.
The morning program, "Sugar -- it's not as sweet as you think" was presented by Marla Hamlin and Debbie Linam, of "juice plus".
Lunch was catered by "The Pub" of Frohna, Missouri, and Agnes Wachter led the noon prayer.
The afternoon program, music and a sing-a-long was presented by Ted Hooker.
Judie Herbst presented membership to the following members: five years, Stan Baughn, Shirley Heise, Georgia Segraves; 10 years, Donna Woolsey; 20 years, Barbara Marshall; 50 years, Jane Lungwitz, Agnes Wachter; 55 years, Joan Meyer; and 60 years, Jo Ann Hahs.
County officers for 2024 were installed by Strickland: Klaproth, president; Barbara Barks, vice president; Herbst, recording secretary; and Jo Dixon, treasurer.
Silent auction items were distributed with funds going to Cape County FCE.
The next Cape Girardeau County Council meeting will be held Thursday, March 7, at University of Missouri Extension Center.
