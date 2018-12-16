Club news 12-16-18

Cape Girardeau County FCE Council

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on Dec. 6, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Kage FCE Club was in charge of arrangements for the meeting. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the business meeting. Rebecca Burton, member of Kage FCE Club, gave the devotion, a poem written by Helen Stein Rice about Christmas Cards. This was appropriate since the tables were decorated with Christmas cards. Agnes Wachter, recording secretary, did the roll call with a total of 34 members in attendance. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,301.92, which will be placed on file.

During the business meeting, Judy Strickland, shared highlights of attending the National FCE Conference in Austin, Texas, in July. The next National FCE Conference will be held at the Airport Marriott Hotel in St. Louis on July 18 through 21. Members were encouraged to attend the conference. It was reported the MAFCE Conference held in Jefferson City, Missouri, in August of this year was a successful conference with good programs being presented. In 2019, the MAFCE Conference will be held Aug 27 through 29 in Jefferson City at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.

Darlene McCain gave a report on the recent Southeast District Fall FCE Meeting which was held on Oct. 4 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with a total of 13 members attending from Cape Girardeau Cunty. Other members were in attendance from Butler, Perry and Ripley counties for a combined total of 36 in attendance. The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting will be held in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County the last of April or the first days of May. The morning program will be presented by the State MAFCE President Dana Harris from Fulton, Missouri.

Marilyn Retherford, chairperson of the Artwork and Essay Contest, reported she and Barbara Marshall have delivered the information to the area schools.

It was reported at the last weighted blanket work day, a total of 25 blankets and eight lap pads were made and donated to persons with autism. It was approved by the group to continue the weighted blanket project and the next work day is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the University of Missouri Extension Office. 22 lbs of rice have been donated to the group for the making of lap pads.

Announcements were made that the Leader Training Programs will be held in Farrar, Missouri, on Jan. 25 with the deadline to register being Jan. 18.

The group voted to have a silent auction at All Club's Day and the December Council Meeting each year as a fundraiser.