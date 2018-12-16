Club news 12-16-18

The Cape Girardeau County Quarterly FCE Council met on Dec. 6, at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Kage FCE Club was in charge of arrangements for the meeting. Mary Klaproth, president, presided over the business meeting. Rebecca Burton, member of Kage FCE Club, gave the devotion, a poem written by Helen Stein Rice about Christmas Cards. This was appropriate since the tables were decorated with Christmas cards. Agnes Wachter, recording secretary, did the roll call with a total of 34 members in attendance. Jean Rehak gave the treasurer's report with a balance of $2,301.92, which will be placed on file.
During the business meeting, Judy Strickland, shared highlights of attending the National FCE Conference in Austin, Texas, in July. The next National FCE Conference will be held at the Airport Marriott Hotel in St. Louis on July 18 through 21. Members were encouraged to attend the conference. It was reported the MAFCE Conference held in Jefferson City, Missouri, in August of this year was a successful conference with good programs being presented. In 2019, the MAFCE Conference will be held Aug 27 through 29 in Jefferson City at the Capitol Plaza Hotel.
Darlene McCain gave a report on the recent Southeast District Fall FCE Meeting which was held on Oct. 4 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, with a total of 13 members attending from Cape Girardeau Cunty. Other members were in attendance from Butler, Perry and Ripley counties for a combined total of 36 in attendance. The Southeast District Spring FCE Meeting will be held in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County the last of April or the first days of May. The morning program will be presented by the State MAFCE President Dana Harris from Fulton, Missouri.
Marilyn Retherford, chairperson of the Artwork and Essay Contest, reported she and Barbara Marshall have delivered the information to the area schools.
It was reported at the last weighted blanket work day, a total of 25 blankets and eight lap pads were made and donated to persons with autism. It was approved by the group to continue the weighted blanket project and the next work day is scheduled for Jan. 22 at the University of Missouri Extension Office. 22 lbs of rice have been donated to the group for the making of lap pads.
Announcements were made that the Leader Training Programs will be held in Farrar, Missouri, on Jan. 25 with the deadline to register being Jan. 18.
The group voted to have a silent auction at All Club's Day and the December Council Meeting each year as a fundraiser.
The president handed out the County Achievement Forms, Community Successful Program forms, scholarship forms and volunteer hours forms to be completed and returned to Klaproth. It was announced a meeting is scheduled for Feb. 1 to determine if any county reports will be made to submit to the state for judging. The presidents received a packet of information to be distributed to their members.
Judy Strickland, vice president, introduced the speaker, Jana Weiny, substance abuse counselor at the Gibson Center. She presented a program on opioids and other drug related problems.
After lunch, membership pins were presented by Barbara Barks, Jobyna Daume and Donna Woolsey. The following members received membership pins and certificates for their years of membership in FCE: 60 years-- Barbara Popp, Oak Ridge FCE Club; 55 years -- JoAnn Hahs, Lamplighters FCE Club; 50 years -- Joan Meyer, Kage FCE Club; 45 years -- Jane Lungwitz and Agnes Wachter, Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club; 35 years -- Inez Statler, Kage FCE Club; 30 years -- Alene Hamilton, Town and Country FCE Club; 25 years -- Beatrice Bulbulka and June Peetz, Oak Rige FCE Club; 15 years -- Barbara Marshall, Kage FCE Club; and five years -- Karen Murphy and Donna Woolsey, Town and Country FCE Club.
The afternoon program was selections of Christmas music presented by Ralph and Judy Sharp for the group to enjoy.
Judie Herbst installed the following officers with a candy bar theme: President: Mary Klaproth, Town and Country FCE Club; President-Elect: Agnes Wachter, Cheerful Country Doers FCE Club; Vice President: Judy Strickland Lamplighters, FCE Club; Recording Secretary and Public Relations: JoAnn Hahs, Lamplighters FCE Club; Treasurer: Barbara Barks, Oak Ridge FCE Club; and Corresponding Secretary: Jobyna Daume, Kage FCE Club. They will assume their duties Jan. 1.
A total of $131.75 was made on the silent auction.
The next county meeting will be on March 25, with Cheerful Country Doers and the Associate Members in charge of arrangements.
-- From staff reports
