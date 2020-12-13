Club news 12-13-20

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE Club met Nov. 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Karen Murphy as hostess. She gave two devotions titled "Sometimes we're so busy counting our troubles, we don't count our blessings" and "HonestY: a chapter from the book of wisdom."

Darlene McCain passed out cutouts in the shape of pumpkins. Members were to write what they were thankful for. The answers were collected and members were asked to guess who had written the statement on the pumpkin.

Sue Jones gave roll call and read the October minutes. The minutes were approved as read.

At the absence of the treasurer, Brenda Pender, Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report from the bank statement. The report was approved as read. "Pennies for Friendship" were collected. Members signed a card to send to Brenda Pender, who recently had back surgery.

Klaproth stated she, Donna Woolsey and Donna's grandson, Christopher, had delivered Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 28.

Donna Woolsey and Klaproth bought supplies for a Halloween party at Parkview State School. Ice cream cups for the party were donated by Prairie Farms in Scott City. Treats were delivered Oct. 30.

Forty weighted blankets were assembled at the University of Missouri Extension Center on Nov. 10. Several members from Cape County FCE clubs participated. Linda Thompson, Klaproth and Murphy from Town & Country FCE attended the work day.

Jones reported she had mailed Christmas cards to "Friends of Our Troops" in Malden, Missouri.