Club news 12-13-20

The Town & Country FCE Club met Nov. 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Karen Murphy as hostess. She gave two devotions titled "Sometimes we're so busy counting our troubles, we don't count our blessings" and "HonestY: a chapter from the book of wisdom."
Darlene McCain passed out cutouts in the shape of pumpkins. Members were to write what they were thankful for. The answers were collected and members were asked to guess who had written the statement on the pumpkin.
Sue Jones gave roll call and read the October minutes. The minutes were approved as read.
At the absence of the treasurer, Brenda Pender, Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report from the bank statement. The report was approved as read. "Pennies for Friendship" were collected. Members signed a card to send to Brenda Pender, who recently had back surgery.
Klaproth stated she, Donna Woolsey and Donna's grandson, Christopher, had delivered Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 28.
Donna Woolsey and Klaproth bought supplies for a Halloween party at Parkview State School. Ice cream cups for the party were donated by Prairie Farms in Scott City. Treats were delivered Oct. 30.
Forty weighted blankets were assembled at the University of Missouri Extension Center on Nov. 10. Several members from Cape County FCE clubs participated. Linda Thompson, Klaproth and Murphy from Town & Country FCE attended the work day.
Jones reported she had mailed Christmas cards to "Friends of Our Troops" in Malden, Missouri.
Klaproth has obtained the date of April 27, 2021, for a club fundraiser at Gordonville Grill.
The clubs annual Christmas display in Jackson City Park was set up Nov. 21.
A motion was made by Shirley Heise to send monetary donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas to the Salvation Army. Judy Niswonger seconded the motion and it was approved.
Club members brought a framed collage of Thanksgiving and Christmas pictures to be donated to The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Judy Niswonger will be in charge of delivery. They will be left in the front vestibule of the nursing facility. A delivery date will be announced after contacting the Lutheran Home.
Club members brought toys for the annual Toys for Tots drive. The toys will be delivered to the Jackson Police Department for distribution.
The December Council Meeting was to be held at University of Missouri Extension Center on Dec. 3.
The club's Christmas party was scheduled for 5: 30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Delmonico's Steakhouse. Members were supposed to bring their Secret Pal gift, and Christmas treats for Cottonwood's Christmas party. There will be no installation of officers because officers from 2020 will remain in their respective offices for 2021, due to canceled club meetings this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
McCain gave the program from Hearth Fire No. 72, "Oh, it Ain't Your Grandma's Pressure Cooker."
The meeting place for our January 2021 meeting will be announced in December after club booklets are assembled.
--From staff reports
