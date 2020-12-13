All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 12, 2020

Club news 12-13-20

The Town & Country FCE Club met Nov. 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Karen Murphy as hostess. She gave two devotions titled "Sometimes we're so busy counting our troubles, we don't count our blessings" and "HonestY: a chapter from the book of wisdom."...

Town & Country FCE Club

The Town & Country FCE Club met Nov. 8 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson, with Karen Murphy as hostess. She gave two devotions titled "Sometimes we're so busy counting our troubles, we don't count our blessings" and "HonestY: a chapter from the book of wisdom."

Darlene McCain passed out cutouts in the shape of pumpkins. Members were to write what they were thankful for. The answers were collected and members were asked to guess who had written the statement on the pumpkin.

Sue Jones gave roll call and read the October minutes. The minutes were approved as read.

At the absence of the treasurer, Brenda Pender, Mary Klaproth gave the treasurer's report from the bank statement. The report was approved as read. "Pennies for Friendship" were collected. Members signed a card to send to Brenda Pender, who recently had back surgery.

Klaproth stated she, Donna Woolsey and Donna's grandson, Christopher, had delivered Halloween treat sacks to Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau on Oct. 28.

Donna Woolsey and Klaproth bought supplies for a Halloween party at Parkview State School. Ice cream cups for the party were donated by Prairie Farms in Scott City. Treats were delivered Oct. 30.

Forty weighted blankets were assembled at the University of Missouri Extension Center on Nov. 10. Several members from Cape County FCE clubs participated. Linda Thompson, Klaproth and Murphy from Town & Country FCE attended the work day.

Jones reported she had mailed Christmas cards to "Friends of Our Troops" in Malden, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Klaproth has obtained the date of April 27, 2021, for a club fundraiser at Gordonville Grill.

The clubs annual Christmas display in Jackson City Park was set up Nov. 21.

A motion was made by Shirley Heise to send monetary donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas to the Salvation Army. Judy Niswonger seconded the motion and it was approved.

Club members brought a framed collage of Thanksgiving and Christmas pictures to be donated to The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau. Judy Niswonger will be in charge of delivery. They will be left in the front vestibule of the nursing facility. A delivery date will be announced after contacting the Lutheran Home.

Club members brought toys for the annual Toys for Tots drive. The toys will be delivered to the Jackson Police Department for distribution.

The December Council Meeting was to be held at University of Missouri Extension Center on Dec. 3.

The club's Christmas party was scheduled for 5: 30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Delmonico's Steakhouse. Members were supposed to bring their Secret Pal gift, and Christmas treats for Cottonwood's Christmas party. There will be no installation of officers because officers from 2020 will remain in their respective offices for 2021, due to canceled club meetings this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

McCain gave the program from Hearth Fire No. 72, "Oh, it Ain't Your Grandma's Pressure Cooker."

The meeting place for our January 2021 meeting will be announced in December after club booklets are assembled.

--From staff reports

Story Tags
Community News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy