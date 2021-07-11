Club news 11-7-21

Lamplighters FCE Club

On July 15, in keeping with thoughts of past history, traditions and the Bicentennial, members toured the old limestone/blue granite Houck Railroad Station in Oak Ridge that has been restored into a delightful home. Later in the program, Jo Ann Hahs shared some history of Oak Ridge, as well as showed a PowerPoint of 1898 photos of the town. The business session included the Pledge of Allegiance, the Club Collect and singing "This Land is Your Land." For roll call, members shared a fact about their home town. Certificates were given to members who contributed more than 25 cards to the "Friends of our Troops" military mail. Lamplighters received a No. 2 Group in Missouri Organizations Certificate for their 283 cards. Hahs received a certificate for the No. 5 individual in Missouri certificate. This warm summer day ended by enjoying homemade ice cream topped with a variety of toppings.

Beverly Meyer's home provided the setting for the August 26 meeting. Judy Strickland, president, called the meeting to order. members repeated the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Club Collect and "God Bless America." Roll call was answered by members either sharing or talking about a craft that they enjoyed. During old business, note was made that Verla Mangels and Hahs attended the July 30 Zoom NAFCE Conference held at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. A report was given on the Autism sew day held on Aug. 16. Lamplighters contributed 52 ready-to-be stuffed blankets. 44 were completed and delivered the next day to the Easter Seals Center on Southeast Missouri State University campus. Plans were reviewed about the upcoming MAFCE Conference that iwa to be held Sept. 21 through 23 in Columbia, Missouri, at the Holiday Inn East. Mangels received the MAFCE state scholarship to attend this meeting. Meyers had Christmas cards available to remind members about the upcoming "Friend of our Troops" program. Other reminders were: Sept. 3 will be the County Council meeting at the Extension Center, the Fall District Meeting will be in Doniphan on Oct. 12, and Lamplighters will be hostess for the Dec. 2 Council meeting. The meeting concluded with the hostess presenting a program and leading the group in making gnomes from water/soda bottles, fabric, yarn and hot glue.