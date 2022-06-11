Club news 11-6-22

Southeast District FCE

The Southeast District FCE meeting, hosted by Butler County FCE, was held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Chamber of Commerce building in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The theme of the meeting was Fall into FCE. Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Registration, decorations and morning refreshments were handled by Butler County. The meeting opened with Phyllis Flanigan from Qulin, Missouri, Southeast District Director, welcoming the group to the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were led by Paula Moore, Ripley County. Phyllis Flanigan introduced Judy Strickland, present MAFCE treasurer and incoming MAFCE president, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, June Romine, previous MAFCE treasurer, and Edna Crain and Betty Schalk past MAFCE presidents.

The thought of the day was given by Klaproth, Cape Girardeau County. Roll call was answered by 28 FCE members and was handled by Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE president.

A business meeting was conducted by Flanagin. It was approved going forward the district meetings have registration from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and the meetings to start at 10 a.m.

The morning program was presented by Brenda Bell and she talked about wildflowers illustrated with slides.

The noon blessing was voiced by Strickland, Cape Girardeau County. Lunch was catered by Chartwells.

The 50/50 chances were handled by Darlene McCain and Donna Woolsey, Cape Girardeau County. Half of the money goes to the district treasury and the rest to the person with the winning ticket. Shirlene Nelson was the winner of the 50/50 drawing winning $60.

The afternoon program was presented by Sheri Farmer, retired registered nurse, who talked about her hobby of rock painting. All members present were given a rock to paint and take home with them.