Club news 11-6-22

The Southeast District FCE meeting, hosted by Butler County FCE, was held Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Chamber of Commerce building in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The theme of the meeting was Fall into FCE. Members attended from Butler, Cape Girardeau and Ripley counties. Registration, decorations and morning refreshments were handled by Butler County. The meeting opened with Phyllis Flanigan from Qulin, Missouri, Southeast District Director, welcoming the group to the meeting. The pledges to the United States and Missouri Flags were led by Paula Moore, Ripley County. Phyllis Flanigan introduced Judy Strickland, present MAFCE treasurer and incoming MAFCE president, Mary Klaproth, MAFCE vice president, June Romine, previous MAFCE treasurer, and Edna Crain and Betty Schalk past MAFCE presidents.
The thought of the day was given by Klaproth, Cape Girardeau County. Roll call was answered by 28 FCE members and was handled by Judy Tracy, Ripley County FCE president.
A business meeting was conducted by Flanagin. It was approved going forward the district meetings have registration from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and the meetings to start at 10 a.m.
The morning program was presented by Brenda Bell and she talked about wildflowers illustrated with slides.
The noon blessing was voiced by Strickland, Cape Girardeau County. Lunch was catered by Chartwells.
The 50/50 chances were handled by Darlene McCain and Donna Woolsey, Cape Girardeau County. Half of the money goes to the district treasury and the rest to the person with the winning ticket. Shirlene Nelson was the winner of the 50/50 drawing winning $60.
The afternoon program was presented by Sheri Farmer, retired registered nurse, who talked about her hobby of rock painting. All members present were given a rock to paint and take home with them.
The silent auction was handled by Butler County with Butler County receiving $170, Cape Girardeau County $55 and Ripley County $43.
Door prizes were handled by Barbara Barks, Jo Dixon and Strickland, Cape Girardeau County. Winners of the door prizes were Jane Arnold, Barks, Crain, Farmer, Flanigan, Klaproth and Lois Seabaugh. The three counties donated the door prizes.
The Spring district meeting will be held Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Doniphan, Missouri, hosted by Ripley County with the MAFCE president, Strickland and MAFCE vice president, Klaproth, presenting the morning program. Membership certificates will be presented at this meeting. The MAFCE Conference will be held Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 and 21 in Columbia, Missouri.
Members of the John Guild Chapter of NSDAR in Jackson attended the Missouri State Society of Daughters of the American Revolution Southeast District meeting in Cape Girardeau. The chapter and its members received a total of nine awards. The National DAR Service for Veterans Committee awarded the chapter "National First Place for Statee Wreath Sponsorships -- South Central Division." States in the South Central Division include Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana. On the local level, Janet Bockting led the WAA committee for the chapter.
The John Guild Chapter would like to thank the community of Jackson and surrounding communities for their general financial support and volunteerism in making the Wreaths Across America event successful. The chapter would like to remind the community that they will again sponsor bot the Jackson City Cemetery and Russell Heights Cementery thsi December. If you would like to help, the cost of sponsoring one wreath is $15. The deadline for submitting sponsorships for this fall is Tuesday, Nov. 15. You can contact Cheryl Cook at (573) 225-7523 or dcjmcook@gmail.com for more information on how you can sponsor wreaths.
